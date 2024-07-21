Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Maryland courts reopen to public after Microsoft outage
All Maryland courts, offices, and facilities will reopen to the public on Monday, July 22, 2024. The Judiciary has restored all major systems. If your court matter was postponed due to Friday’s closing, please contact the clerk’s office for an update.
