July 21, 2024

Maryland courts reopen to public after Microsoft outage

All Maryland courts, offices, and facilities will reopen to the public on Monday, July 22, 2024. The Judiciary has restored all major systems. If your court matter was postponed due to Friday’s closing, please contact the clerk’s office for an update.

