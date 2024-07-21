Submit Release
Maryland courts reopen to public after Microsoft outage

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 21, 2024

 

All Maryland courts, offices, and facilities will reopen to the public on Monday, July 22, 2024. The Judiciary has restored all major systems. If your court matter was postponed due to Friday’s closing, please contact the clerk’s office for an update.  

