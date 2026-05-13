FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 13, 2026

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

Circuit Court for Caroline County Adult Drug Treatment Court celebrates graduates during National Treatment Court Month

On Friday, May 15, 2026, the Circuit Court for Caroline County Problem-Solving Adult Drug Treatment Court will celebrate the graduates’ successful completion of the program. Since its inception in 2009, many participants have improved their lives by completing the program. The Problem-Solving Adult Drug Treatment Court is one of 74 problem-solving courts statewide, which include drug, mental health, veterans, truancy, re-entry, and other court programs. The adult drug treatment court program provides an opportunity for nonviolent offenders who suffer from substance use disorders to receive comprehensive quality treatment and support services, including case management, drug testing, employment assistance, access to educational programs, and assistance in securing housing and state or federal benefits, as applicable.

Judges, court staff, family, friends, prosecutors, and defense attorneys will congratulate the graduates on their success.

WHO: Circuit Court for Caroline County Administrative Judge Heather L. Price, presiding Maryland Judiciary Director of the Office of Problem-Solving Courts Richard “Gray” Barton, keynote speaker

Circuit Court for Caroline County Adult Drug Treatment Court graduates WHAT: Circuit Court for Caroline County Problem-Solving Adult Drug Treatment Court graduation ceremony WHEN: Friday, May 15, 2026, at 4 p.m. WHERE: Circuit Court for Caroline County

Courtroom 1

109 Market Street

Denton, MD 21629

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras inside the courtroom may be limited. Photographers will be allowed to take pictures of the Adult Drug Treatment Court ceremony. Photographers also will be allowed to take still photography and/or video, but it must be approved in advance. Photographers must ask participants for their consent prior to taking pictures and/or video.

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