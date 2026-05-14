FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 14, 2026

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

Circuit Court for Baltimore City celebrates graduates during National Treatment Court Month

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the Circuit Court for Baltimore City Adult Drug Treatment Court will celebrate six graduates’ successful completion of the program. Since its inception in March 1994, hundreds of participants have improved their lives by completing the adult drug treatment court program. The Drug Treatment Court is one of 74 problem-solving courts statewide, which include drug, mental health, veterans, truancy, re-entry, and other court programs. The adult drug treatment court program provides an opportunity for nonviolent offenders who suffer from substance use disorders to receive comprehensive quality treatment and support services, including case management, drug testing, employment assistance, access to educational programs, and assistance in securing housing and state or federal benefits, as applicable.

Judges, court staff, family, friends, prosecutors, and defense attorneys will congratulate the graduates on their success. In addition, Sean Augustus, Residential Program Manager, at Recovery Network, will serve as the keynote speaker. He is a 2010 graduate of the Adult Drug Treatment Court program.

WHO: Circuit Court for Baltimore City Administrative and Chief Judge

Audrey J.S. Carrión

Judge Yvette M. Bryant, Circuit Court for Baltimore City, presiding

Sean Augustus, Residential Program Manager, LMSW, CSC-AD, RPS,

Recovery Network, keynote speaker

Circuit Court for Baltimore City Adult Drug Treatment Court graduates WHAT: Circuit Court for Baltimore City Adult Drug Treatment Court graduation ceremony WHEN: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 11 a.m. WHERE: Circuit Court for Baltimore City

Elijah E. Cummings, Jr. Courthouse

111 N. Calvert Street, Courtroom 230

Baltimore, MD 21202

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Division via email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488 if you plan to attend or have questions about the event. Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the graduation ceremony, but you must contact the Judiciary in advance. Judge Bryant will be available for interviews immediately following the ceremony. All persons being photographed or interviewed should be asked for their consent.

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