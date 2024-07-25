Belmont City Press LLC Announces Kathryne Imabayashi's Appearance on "Tell Us a Story" Podcast
Author of RAISING BOYS WHO BECOME REMARKABLE MEN: Intentionally Parenting Your Son From Birth To 8 Years Old makes guest appearance.
"Raising Boys Who Become Remarkable Men" is more than a book; it's a movement towards creating a brighter future for the next generation of men.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belmont City Press LLC is thrilled to announce the appearance of Kathryne Savage Imabayashi, M.Ed., B.S.Ed., on their podcast "Tell Us a Story," where she discusses her groundbreaking new book, "Raising Boys Who Become Remarkable Men: Intentionally Parenting Your Son From Birth To 8 Years Old." As with all of their guests, Belmont City Press invited Imabayashi to "Tell us a Story."
— Red Hilton Belmont City Press LLC, Host of Tell Us a Story Podcast
In this insightful interview, Imabayashi shares her invaluable experience and practical strategies for nurturing boys from infancy through their formative first eight years of life, empowering parents with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the journey of parenthood with confidence.
Imabayashi, who has a Master of Education and over forty-five years of personal and professional experience, is also the founder of SonhoodCoaching.com.
She draws upon a wealth of research and real-world observations to provide a comprehensive roadmap for understanding and supporting the development of young boys. Through poignant anecdotes and expert analysis, Imabayashi's book delves into the intricate dynamics of parenting boys, emphasizing the profound impact that parental guidance and presence have on a child's emotional and social development.
Imabayashi sheds light on the inherent challenges boys face in a society that often expects them to conform to rigid stereotypes of masculinity. In many Western countries, boys constitute up to 67% of special education classes, are twice as likely as girls to be labeled as learning disabled and are ten times more likely to be diagnosed with a serious emotional disorder, including Attention Deficit Disorder. Boys are substantially more likely to endure disciplinary problems, be suspended from class, or drop out of school entirely, and are between four and six times more likely to commit suicide.
"Raising Boys Who Become Remarkable Men" addresses these issues head-on, providing parents with practical strategies to nurture their sons in a world that often views them as violent and toxic. Key themes explored in the book include:
-Understanding the 'Boy Code' and its impact on behavior
-Guidance on recognizing and navigating societal expectations and stereotypes
-Effective communication strategies tailored to boys' unique needs
-Discipline with empathy: setting boundaries while maintaining a loving connection
-Nurturing a supportive relationship that empowers boys to thrive in school and beyond
Imabayashi's work offers a refreshing perspective on raising boys, challenging traditional notions of masculinity while providing actionable advice for parents at every stage of their journey. By embracing their role as primary supporters and advocates, parents can cultivate the confidence and resilience their sons need to navigate the complexities of boyhood and emerge as remarkable men.
Imabayashi is based in Japan and has a keen understanding of the needs of expatriate families from Canada and America, but her coaching is accessible to anyone, thanks to technology. Imabayashi recently appeared on Belmont City Press's podcast, "Tell Us a Story," where she shared her expertise and discussed the importance of addressing the "Boy Code." Her episode is set to air on August 11th 2024, and is available anywhere you can stream podcasts.
Red Hilton, publisher of Belmont City Press and host of the "Tell Us a Story" podcast, commented on the importance of Imabayashi's work: "Kathryne's insights into the challenges boys face today are invaluable for parents. Her emphasis on understanding and addressing the 'Boy Code' is crucial for raising emotionally healthy and resilient boys. We are honored to feature her on our podcast and support her mission to create a brighter future for the next generation of men."
"Raising Boys Who Become Remarkable Men" is more than a book, it's a movement towards creating a brighter future for the next generation of men. By empowering parents with the knowledge and resources to raise sons who embody strength, compassion, and integrity, Imabayashi aims to inspire positive change on a global scale.
For further information on her book and her appearance on "Tell Us a Story," visit SonhoodCoaching.com. "Raising Boys Who Become Remarkable Men" was self-published in 2024 and is available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers. Imabayashi can be found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sonhoodcoaching/, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sonhoodcoaching/, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathryne-imabayashi-94ab76a0/
About Belmont City Press LLC: Belmont City Press LLC (BCP) is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. BCP works with entrepreneurs and salespeople to centralize their expertise, positioning them as go-to experts in their niche. BCP offers courses, coaching, workshops, publishing, and PR services. Their online program, BelmontCityPressUniversity.com, helps people write their book in 21 days.
Red Hilton-Publisher
Belmont City Press LLC
publisher@belmontcitypress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other