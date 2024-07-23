Submit Release
Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Heart Doctor at Modern Heart and Vascular Discusses Vein Disease on Great Day Houston

Dr. Agarwal recently went on Great Day Houston to discuss vein treatments with Deborah Duncan.

Every heart has a story; what's yours?”
— Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rajiv Agarwal recently was on Great Day Houston, hosted by Deborah Duncan, to discuss modern vein treatments.

To watch the segment, please visit the Modern Heart and Vascular YouTube channel.

Dr. Rajiv Agarwal graduated from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas in 1999. He then completed his internal medicine residency at UT-Houston Medical School and was selected as the Chief Resident. Subsequently, he followed his "heart" and joined the cardiovascular medicine fellowship program at UT-Houston, where he served as the Chief Cardiology Fellow.

Next, the final phase of his training took him to the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic for a fellowship in advanced cardiac imaging. He has published numerous articles, presented at national and international conferences, and written a chapter in a cardiac imaging textbook.

When Dr. Agarwal sees patients, his focus is on prevention. "Why wait for a heart attack or stroke to happen? Why not prevent it?" is his philosophy. With excellent bedside manners, he listens to his patients' concerns. He aims to seek a cure, not just a long-term treatment plan.

He brings an individualized approach to patient care, making each patient feel special as if he/she is his closest family member. His clinical expertise is top-notch; hence, Dr. Agarwal has become the personal cardiologist for many doctors and their family members.

Additionally, Dr. Agarwal enjoys tennis and table tennis, watching game shows (Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune), laughing, and spending time with his family. He is a Houston native with a fantastic bedside manner, professionalism, and a keen eye for the patient's best interests.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (avoiding surgeries and medications when possible).

Contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online for comprehensive cardiovascular care. Same-day appointments are available to suit patients' needs. Most insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

Say Goodbye to Varicose and Spider Veins - Modern Heart and Vascular

