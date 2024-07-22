The Untold Story of Bernie Madoff’s Life and Crimes Featured on This Week’s Monday Morning Radio Business Podcast
Special Guest Richard Behar, author of “Madoff: The Final Word,” had more than 50 phone conversations and met face-to-face with Madoff three times.
Listeners will meet and understand Bernie Madoff as never before.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week’s guest on the Monday Morning Radio business podcast is award-winning investigative reporter Richard Behar, who spent 15 years chronicling the life and crimes of Bernie Madoff, the mastermind behind the largest Ponzi scheme in history.
Behar takes listeners on a captivating journey into the depths of one of the most notorious financial scandals ever.
The journalist’s extensive research included reviewing over 100,000 pages of documents and interviewing more than 300 sources, including federal regulators, prosecutors, and SEC agents.
Behar is the author of the newly released blockbuster book “Madoff: The Final Word” from Simon & Schuster.
In conversation with the podcast’s founding host, Dean Rotbart, Behar details how Madoff sustained his scam for decades, the many people who facilitated his fraud, why his investors were so gullible, and what steps everyone should take to avoid falling victim to swindlers.
“Listeners will meet and understand Bernie Madoff as never before,” Rotbart promises. In addition, the podcast features two short, private phone conversations between Behar and Madoff, recorded during Madoff’s incarceration at a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.
When Madoff was arrested in December 2008, his decades-long scam unraveled, revealing approximately $68 billion in purported assets across nearly 5,000 client accounts. In stark contrast, Madoff had less than $300 million, having defrauded countless victims, including banks, charities, colleges, pension funds, and notable individuals such as Steven Spielberg, Sandy Koufax, Kevin Bacon, and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel.
At 70, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison for eleven felonies, effectively a life sentence. Despite his claims of remorse and supposed attempts to help his victims recover their lost funds, debate continues to this day whether he was sincere or just flimflamming the public.
“While, previously, movies have been made and books written about Bernie Madoff, Behar’s book is overflowing with exclusives never before reported,” says Rotbart. “The book might well have been titled "Greed" because so many people knowingly, or through willful ignorance, furthered his Ponzi scheme in order to enrich themselves.”
Behar, honored as one of the top 100 business journalists of the 20th century, has received more than 20 major journalism awards. He previously worked on the staff of Forbes, Time, and Fortune. He also contributed reporting to CNN, PBS, and the BBC.
