Michelle D. Gladieux, Featured in “All You Can Eat Business Wisdom,” is This Week’s Guest on Monday Morning Radio
Michelle Gladieux, founder of Gladieux Consulting and author of Communicate with Courage: Taking Risks to Overcome the Four Hidden Challenges.
Gladieux is an executive coach, trainer, and author whose core beliefs include that “the good life” stems from effective communication.
Gladieux is featured in the new anthology, "All You Can Eat Business Wisdom," along with Ken Blanchard, Charles Duhigg, Jen Sincero, Tom Ziglar, Joanne Lipman, and Robert L. Dilenschneider.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle D. Gladieux, a noted workplace communications specialist, teacher, keynote speaker, and author, is this week’s guest on the Monday Morning Radio podcast.
Making her second appearance on the popular weekly small business program, Gladieux delves into the correlation between effective communication, career advancement, and life satisfaction.
She is the founder of Gladieux Consulting and the author of the multi-award-winning book "Communicate with Courage: Taking Risks to Overcome the Four Hidden Challenges."
Gladieux is also one of 21 experts featured in the new anthology, "All You Can Eat Business Wisdom," along with other previous podcast guests, including Ken Blanchard, Charles Duhigg, Jen Sincero, Tom Ziglar, Joanne Lipman, and Robert L. Dilenschneider.
"All You Can Eat Business Wisdom" is authored by Maxwell Rotbart, Monday Morning Radio’s co-host and associate producer. Rotbart reviewed nearly 600 episodes of Monday Morning Radio to select the guests included in the anthology. Each brings a proven record of success, offering tactics that readers can immediately apply to their for-profit and nonprofit enterprises.
Rotbart describes Gladieux as “a human-potential whisperer,” noting that she has a deep understanding of the power of effective communication to make individuals more adept as employers, industry and community leaders, and even family members and prospective life partners.
In a nutshell, among Gladieux’s core beliefs are:
• The “good life” stems from effective communication
• Courage is a vital ingredient in beneficial communication, and it strengthens with use
• Life gets less complicated the better we get at communicating
• Opportunities are everywhere to hone our skills as communicators
Monday Morning Radio is available from MondayMorningRadio.com and all major podcast platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music (Audible), and iHeart.
Signed softcover copies of "All You Can Eat Business Wisdom" are available for $29.95, including shipping, exclusively from Gutenberg’s Store at tinyurl.com/AYCEBW-Signed. (Unsigned copies are also available from Amazon.com.)
Gladieux Consulting helps organizations of all types and sizes use training and coaching to improve their workforce and workplace. The firm’s many clients include Best Buy, BF Goodrich/Michelin, General Dynamics, Lincoln Financial, Medtronic, and Parker Hannifin Corporation.
Monday Morning Radio, which debuted in June 2012, is co-hosted by Dean Rotbart, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated former financial columnist with The Wall Street Journal. He is the author of “September Twelfth: An American Comeback Story,” which Kirkus Reviews describes as “a thrilling and inspiring tale of journalistic dedication.”
The podcast is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, an Austin, Texas-based school for imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.
For more information or to suggest a guest for Monday Morning Radio, write maxwell@mondaymorningradio.com or phone 303-296-1200.
