Edamam and Innova Living Partner on European Research Project NutriWell

Innova Living would use more than 10,000 recipes provided by Edamam to train AI algorithms for personalized meal plans.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a leading provider of nutrition data and recipe content has partnered with Innova Living on leading European project to develop smart and personalized meal recommendations and planning answering the specific nutrition and wellbeing profiles of users. Edamam is supplying Innova Living with over 10,000 of its inhouse developed, AI-enhanced recipes with detailed information on macro and micronutrients, nutrition labels, cooking instructions, food processing, and other relevant recipe data attributes.

Innova Living will be using the recipes provided by Edamam to train AI algorithms that would seamlessly recommend meal plans to people in the context of their very specific requirements.

“The partnership with Innova Living on the NutriWell project directly aligns with Edamam’s long-term goal to help people with their food choices, using well-organized and structured data,” shared Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

Innova Living will use Edamam’s recipes to develop functionality that will allow users of the NutriWell platform to generate specific and personalized nutrition plan for a specific period considering their individual nutrition and wellbeing profiles through making comprehensive analysis of their needs. They will be able to specify the period, to select a specific cuisine and to switch a specific Meal Plan from one cuisine to another. The enablers are expected to be ready and operational by end of the year. The specifics modules for which Innova Living will be using the Edamam recipes are:

1. AI nutrition plan generator

2. AI cuisine allocator

“The partnership with Edamam allowed us to obtain access to high quality very affordable recipe content for a wide range of meals and cuisines,” commented Vladislav Jivkov, Innova Living’s CEO.

Edamam’s recipe and food data licensing offerings can be found at https://www.edamam.com/data-licensing/.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, Noom, and Virta Health, and many more.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

About Innova Living

Innova Living delivers targeted innovations for personal and social wellbeing. It develops and deploys Web based platforms and personalized services that deliver strong and measurable impact on the health and active living of people with special focus on senior citizens and their families.

The company develops its solutions using a social innovation and citizen engagement strategy based on the Living Labs methodology for co-creation, rapid prototyping, validation, testing and scaling up innovations and businesses.

For more information, please visit: innovaliving.eu and nutri-well.eu.

“The NutriWell project has indirectly received funding from the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation action program, via the DRG4FOOD – Open Call #1 issued and executed under the DRG4FOOD project (Grant Agreement no. 101086523).”

