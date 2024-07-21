Submit Release
News Search

There were 120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,218 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Vandalism *UPDATE*

On July 20, 2024, Troopers located the suspect in this incident and cited them into court. The suspect is a juvenile and therefor their name can not be released. They will appear in Orange County Family Court to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4005435

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                              

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: July 13, 2024, at approximately 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waits River Valley School, Topsham

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief (Felony)

 

ACCUSED: Not Known at this Time                                               

 

VICTIM: Waits River Valley School

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 14, 2024, at approximately 1254 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vandalism at the Waits River Valley School, located at 6 Waits River Valley School Rd in Topsham. Troopers learned that on July 13, 2024, at approximately 1200 hours, a silver Honda Civic bearing Vermont registration plates was driving erratically through the baseball field and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

 

A similar looking vehicle is also believed to have done similar damage at Oxbow High School in Bradford (Bradford PD case 24BC000336). Pictures of the vehicle and suspects have been attached to this press release. Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspects is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Field Station at 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made to: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Vandalism *UPDATE*

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more