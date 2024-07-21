St. Johnsbury Barracks / Vandalism *UPDATE*

On July 20, 2024, Troopers located the suspect in this incident and cited them into court. The suspect is a juvenile and therefor their name can not be released. They will appear in Orange County Family Court to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005435

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: July 13, 2024, at approximately 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waits River Valley School, Topsham

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief (Felony)

ACCUSED: Not Known at this Time

VICTIM: Waits River Valley School

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 14, 2024, at approximately 1254 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vandalism at the Waits River Valley School, located at 6 Waits River Valley School Rd in Topsham. Troopers learned that on July 13, 2024, at approximately 1200 hours, a silver Honda Civic bearing Vermont registration plates was driving erratically through the baseball field and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

A similar looking vehicle is also believed to have done similar damage at Oxbow High School in Bradford (Bradford PD case 24BC000336). Pictures of the vehicle and suspects have been attached to this press release. Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspects is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Field Station at 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made to: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit