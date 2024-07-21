Livinc incubator and Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans Announce Strategic Partnership for excellence and innovation
Livinc incubator and Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans Announce Strategic Partnership for excellence and innovationAMMAN, JORDAN, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Livinc Incubator Jordan. This collaboration will launch a variety of sustainable initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering orphaned youth within a framework that fosters incubation and creativity.
The four-year agreement was signed by Ms. Zina Al Hassan, representing Livinc, and Ms. Nour Al Hamoud, the Director General of Al-Aman Fund.
As part of this partnership, Livinc Incubator will support Al-Aman Fund by dedicating a percentage of proceeds from its events to the education of orphaned youth. Livinc will also soon launch an event named "Who is Your Sunset," showcasing innovative artworks, including a piece inspired by Al-Aman Fund's logo. All proceeds from the sale of these artworks will be donated to Al-Aman students.
Additionally, Livinc incubator will integrate Al-Aman Fund as a partner in its various events, incorporating the “ Dreams on Wheels" initiative and inviting everyone to contribute to fulfilling the dreams of orphaned youth through donations.
Ms. Zina Al Hassan, representing Livinc incubator, said: "We are proud of this partnership that aims to support Al-Aman Fund's efforts and mission to empower orphaned youth, providing them with the education, skills, and opportunities needed to achieve their dreams and ambitions for a better future, as we believe in their right to equal opportunities in society."
Ms. Nour Al Hamoud, The General Manager of Al-Aman Fund, expressed gratitude, stating: "We extend our thanks and appreciation to Livinc for this valuable and unique partnership that enhances our goals and empowers Al Aman’s students. We value the efforts of the team and the significant initiatives they organize in an environment that encourages creativity, which is one of Al Aman core values for achieving sustainable development."
Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans Established in 2006 as a non-profit organization by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah. A leading entity in supporting orphaned youth, through its education and rehabilitation programs, it aims to secure the future of orphaned youth above the age of 18. Since its inception, Al Aman Fund has benefited over 4,872 orphans, 66% of whom are female, with 3,473 having graduated and embarked on their professional lives.
