Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with WHO Assistant Director-General Li Ailan

On July 18, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with visiting World Health Organization (WHO) Assistant Director-General Li Ailan.

Introducing China's vision and achievements in health development, Miao Deyu said that China supports the WHO in playing a leading and coordinating role in global health governance, and is ready to actively explore and expand cooperation areas with the WHO to jointly promote the building of a global community of health for all.

Li Ailan highly appreciated the vision of a global community of health for all advocated by President Xi Jinping, admires China's achievements in health development, and commends China's important contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Ebola epidemic and other global health causes. She thanked China for its strong support to the WHO and looked forward to deepening cooperation with China in various fields.