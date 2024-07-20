Update No. 1: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated assault and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A4005597

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: About 8:15 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Agency of Transportation and Vermont State Police building, 1068 U.S. Route 5, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Aggravated assault.

Aggravated disorderly conduct.

Criminal refusal.

Criminal threatening, two counts.

DUI.

Grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Leaving the scene of an accident.

Obstruction of justice.

Petit larceny.

Reckless endangerment.

Resisting arrest.

Unlawful mischief (felony).

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Hale

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Jeffrey Hale was ordered by the court to be jailed without bail at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. He is expected to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on the following charges:

Aggravated assault.

Aggravated disorderly conduct.

Criminal refusal.

Criminal threatening, two counts.

DUI.

Grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Leaving the scene of an accident.

Obstruction of justice.

Petit larceny.

Reckless endangerment.

Resisting arrest.

Unlawful mischief (felony).

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Hale’s arraignment.

***Initial news release, 1:55 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2024***

A Lunenburg man is facing multiple charges after rammed his SUV into a Vermont Agency of Transportation building in St. Johnsbury, then stole a steel tamper and used the tool to cause further damage and attempt to assault nearby construction workers.

The incident began at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday when 60-year-old Jeffrey Hale intentionally crashed his Ford Explorer into the front wall of the AOT office building at 1068 U.S. Route 5. The crash caused substantial structural damage to the building, which abuts the Vermont State Police barracks. Hale then took the long-handled tamper from a nearby construction trailer and damaged windows on the VSP barracks and an AOT pickup truck, and smashed a portable construction light at a nearby job site on U.S. Route 5. As Hale turned his attention to workers on the job site, one of the victims pepper-sprayed Hale, and an Orleans County Sheriff’s Department deputy working a detail at the site tackled Hale and detained him.

Evidence obtained by troopers to this point in the investigation indicates this was a random attack. No injuries were reported.

Work crews from the state of Vermont responded to board up damaged windows at the AOT building and barracks, with additional work necessary next week.

Hale was taken into custody by the Vermont State Police. Troopers are working on this ongoing investigation in consultation with the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office. Preliminary charges Hale is expected to face include aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting arrest. Additional charges are possible. Details regarding Hale’s bail and custody status, along with the timing of his initial court appearance, remain pending at this time.

- 30 -