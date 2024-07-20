Protect Yourself from Fraud, Schemes and Scams

Submit Release
July 20, 2024
DR-4787-WV PSA-002
FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597
FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Public service announcement

RUN TIME: 30 seconds


START DATE: Immediately 


KILL DATE: Sept. 3, 2024


EDITOR’S NOTE: Please run/use the following PSA to assist homeowners and renters affected by the severe storms and flooding of April 11-12, 2024

WEST VIRGINIA RESIDENTS APPLYING FOR FEMA HELP: BEWARE OF FRAUDS AND SCAMS!

People may try to take your name, your Social Security number AND your money.

Don’t let it happen!

If you’re not sure about who’s taking your information, call the FEMA Fraud Line at 
EIGHT-SIX-SIX --- TWO-TWO-THREE --- FOUR-NINE-TWO-SIX

IF YOU SUSPECT FRAUD, call the FEMA Fraud Line at 
EIGHT-SIX-SIX --- TWO-TWO-THREE --- FOUR-NINE-TWO-SIX

###

