July 20, 2024

Protect Yourself from Fraud, Schemes and Scams

Please run/use the following PSA to assist homeowners and renters affected by the severe storms and flooding of April 11-12, 2024

WEST VIRGINIA RESIDENTS APPLYING FOR FEMA HELP: BEWARE OF FRAUDS AND SCAMS!

People may try to take your name, your Social Security number AND your money.

Don’t let it happen!

If you’re not sure about who’s taking your information, call the FEMA Fraud Line at

EIGHT-SIX-SIX --- TWO-TWO-THREE --- FOUR-NINE-TWO-SIX

IF YOU SUSPECT FRAUD, call the FEMA Fraud Line at

EIGHT-SIX-SIX --- TWO-TWO-THREE --- FOUR-NINE-TWO-SIX

