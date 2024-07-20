Protect Yourself from Fraud, Schemes and Scams
July 20, 2024
DR-4787-WV PSA-002
FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597
FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov
Public service announcement
Protect Yourself from Fraud, Schemes and Scams
RUN TIME: 30 seconds
START DATE: Immediately
KILL DATE: Sept. 3, 2024
EDITOR’S NOTE: Please run/use the following PSA to assist homeowners and renters affected by the severe storms and flooding of April 11-12, 2024
WEST VIRGINIA RESIDENTS APPLYING FOR FEMA HELP: BEWARE OF FRAUDS AND SCAMS!
People may try to take your name, your Social Security number AND your money.
Don’t let it happen!
If you’re not sure about who’s taking your information, call the FEMA Fraud Line at
EIGHT-SIX-SIX --- TWO-TWO-THREE --- FOUR-NINE-TWO-SIX
IF YOU SUSPECT FRAUD, call the FEMA Fraud Line at
EIGHT-SIX-SIX --- TWO-TWO-THREE --- FOUR-NINE-TWO-SIX
