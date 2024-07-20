Statement from Secretary Mayorkas, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary Canegallo, and Senior Department of Homeland Security Leadership

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie Canegallo, and the leaders of the DHS agencies and offices with law enforcement responsibilities jointly released the following statement regarding recent comments questioning the presence of women in law enforcement.

“In the days following the attempted assassination of former President Trump, some people have made public statements questioning the presence of women in law enforcement, including in the United States Secret Service.

“These assertions are baseless and insulting.

“Every single day, in communities big and small across our great country, women are serving in federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and campus law enforcement. They are highly trained and skilled professionals, who risk their lives on the front lines for the safety and security of others. They are brave and selfless patriots who deserve our gratitude and respect.

“We in the United States Department of Homeland Security — the largest law enforcement organization in the federal government — will, with great pride, focus, and devotion to mission, continue to recruit, retain, and elevate women in our law enforcement ranks. Our Department will be the better for it, and our country more secure.”

This statement is jointly attributable to:

Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security

Kristie Canegallo, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security

Troy Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Patrick J. Lechleitner, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Admiral Linda Fagan, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard

David Pekoske, Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration

Kimberly Cheatle, Director of the U.S. Secret Service

Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency

Richard K. Cline, Director of the Federal Protective Service

Benjamine C. Huffman, Director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers

Richard McComb, Chief Security Officer of the Department of Homeland Security

###