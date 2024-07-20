Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival kicks off with a parade, bringing fascinating dances and great joy to a vast audience

MACAU, July 20 - To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, the Education and Youth Development Bureau is holding the Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival from 20 to 25 July 2024. Successfully held this afternoon (20 July) at the Ruins of St Paul’s, the first activity—International Youth Dance Festival Parade—kicked off the event.

The opening ceremony of the parade was officiated by Ms Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Mr Shi Shuzheng, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region; Senior Colonel Liu Huan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison; Mr Kong Chi Meng, Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macau Government Tourism Office; Ms Leong Wai Man, President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau; Ms Isabel Celeste Jorge, member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Mr Daniel Shim Ming Yi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of SJM Resorts, Limited; and Ms Huang Yan, representative of Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited and Deputy General Manager of China Travel Service (Macao) Limited.

35 dance groups with a total of more than 700 youth dancers performed in front of Macao’s most famous world heritage site—the Ruins of St Paul’s, as well as at the St Dominic’s Square and the Senado Square. Parade dancers dressed up in distinctive costumes from around the world jointly put on a unique show along the streets and alleys including Rua de São Paulo, Rua da Palha, St Dominic’s Square, etc. The parade really complemented the Historic Centre of Macao, attracting more than 10,000 residents and tourists to watch the performances and feel the passion and dynamics brought by the dances. Many well-equipped photography enthusiasts came to the site and captured memorable moments. Interactions between the dancers and the audience livened up the atmosphere.

The Student and Youth Show in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland cum International Youth Dance Festival consists of an array of rich and diverse performances and activities, allowing residents to be immersed in the double celebration. Tomorrow (21 July), a number of flashmobs will be performing at the Heart-shaped Tree Square of the Macao Science Center from 17:00 to 18:30 whilst several others will be dancing at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau from 17:00 to 18:00. Residents and tourists are welcome to watch the performances on site. For more details, please visit the webpage dedicated to the event at https://portal.dsedj.gov.mo/webdsejspace/site/dance/2024/index.jsp.