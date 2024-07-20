inMotion Real Estate Media Launches New Web Presence for New England Realty Advisors
New York-based inMotion was commissioned by New England Realty Advisors to develop and launch a website for the commercial real estate firm.
It was a pleasure working with the inMotion team building our company's website. Their team made it very easy to collaborate together to build something great.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inMotion Real Estate Media announces the launch of a new website for real estate investment firm New England Realty Advisors.
— New England Realty Advisors
New York-based inMotion Real Estate Media was commissioned by New England Realty Advisors to develop and launch a website for the full-service commercial real estate firm, located in Lynnfield, MA. The new website can be viewed at https://nerealtyadvisors.com
About the website launch, New England Realty Advisors said “It was a pleasure working with the inMotion team building our company's website. Their team made it very easy to collaborate together to build something great.
"I would highly recommend inMotion for any website needs,” added Brad Carlson, founder and CEO at New England Realty Advisors.
Aida Garcia, account manager at inMotion added "The New England Realty Advisors website was a great project to work on. The site has a modern and professionally polished feel, without sacrificing usability and clarity."
"The website is designed to the latest standards for digital media, including mobile responsiveness and accessibility," added Ms Garcia.
About inMotion Real Estate Media
inMotion Real Estate Media is the leading marketing and web development firm for the commercial real estate industry. With over 17 years of experience, and more than 200 commercial real estate engagements in its portfolio, inMotion has built a reputation as the go-to growth partner for the industry. The company has worked with many of the largest names in North American commercial real estate - including JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Knight Frank, Marcus & Millichap - as well as hundreds of smaller organizations.
inMotion Real Estate Media is a global team of specialists in real estate marketing and web development. Services include Website Development, Search Engine Optimization, Real Estate Lead Generation, Real Estate Investor Data, Google Ads Management, CRM integrations, and graphic design.
About New England Realty Advisors
New England Realty Advisors leverages its advanced marketing capabilities, market expertise, expansive buyer/tenant network and collaborative team to properly position and execute the sale or lease of properties throughout the region. With over $150m in transactions in the past 4 years, and over 1000 multifamily units sold, New England Realty Advisors is a leader in New England commercial real estate.
Services include real estate investment sales, industrial, retail and corporate leasing, land development sales, corporate site selection, and corporate sale leaseback services.
Jonathan Phillips
inMotion Real Estate Media
+1 914-762-0900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn