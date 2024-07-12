inMotion Real Estate Media Launches New Web Presence for Cleghorn Capital
inMotion Real Estate Media announces the launch of a new website for real estate investment firm Cleghorn Capital.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inMotion Real Estate Media announces the launch of a new website for real estate investment firm Cleghorn Capital.
— Cleghorn Capital
New York-based inMotion Real Estate Media was commissioned by Cleghorn Capital to develop and launch a website for the real estate investment firm, which specializes in multifamily and industrial investments in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. The new website can be viewed at https://cleghorncapital.com
About the website launch, Cleghorn Capital said “Our experience working with inMotion was excellent. Every step of the way through the website design and launch process, the inMotion team provided clear instructions, was prompt in their timelines and delivery, and aided us in all aspects of the graphic design of the website.
Their desire to serve their clients is second-to-none. We couldn’t be happier with how the process played out, their professionalism, and the end product.”
Aida Garcia, account manager at inMotion added “We’re proud of the work we’ve delivered for Cleghorn Capital. We designed the site to showcase the company’s properties in an easily-digestible format, as well as to highlight the team’s combined 50 years of real estate experience.”
“The website is designed to the latest standards for digital media, including mobile responsiveness and accessibility,” added Ms Garcia.
About inMotion Real Estate Media
inMotion Real Estate Media is the leading marketing and web development firm for the commercial real estate industry. With over 17 years of experience, and more than 200 commercial real estate engagements in its portfolio, inMotion has built a reputation as the go-to growth partner for the industry. The company has worked with many of the largest names in North American commercial real estate - including JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Knight Frank, Marcus & Millichap - as well as hundreds of smaller organizations.
inMotion Real Estate Media is a global team of specialists in real estate marketing and web development. Services include Website Development, Search Engine Optimization, Lead Generation, Real Estate Investor Data, Google Ads Management, CRM integrations, and graphic design.
About Cleghorn Capital
Cleghorn Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily and industrial investments in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. The company currently owns and operates a portfolio of over 1,300 multifamily units and 500,000 square feet of industrial space with a total AUM over $250 million. Cleghorn acts as a sponsor on behalf of high-net-worth, family office, and institutional investors, providing end-to-end services from deal sourcing through disposition.
Jonathan Phillips
inMotion Real Estate Media
+1 914-762-0900
