MACAU, July 20 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2024-07-20 17:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Daytime, on the 21st Medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning Nighttime, on the 20th High "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low

The tropical depression over the central part of the South China Sea is expected to further develop tomorrow and will move northwest, towards the area between Hainan Island and the western coast of Guangdong. According to the latest track forecast, it will pass over 300 km southwest of Macao on the 22nd(Monday). The SMG will consider to issue higher tropical cyclone warning signals, depending on the latest track and intensity changes of the tropical depression. Meanwhile, another tropical cyclone “Gaemi” is developing over the sea east of the Philippines, and it is expected to move towards the East China Sea near Taiwan region in the middle of next week.

Due to the influence of the tropical depression over the central part of the South China Sea, the weather in Macao will become windy with showers tomorrow, and there will be occasional squally thunderstorms. Therefore, flooding may occur in low-lying areas due to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, as the tropical depression is approaching the western coast of Guangdong, under the combined influence of the astronomical tide, flooding of 0.5 meters or below (based on the road level of Porto Interior) is forecasted to occur within the inner harbor area in the morning on Sunday and Monday. The public is advised to stay tuned with the latest weather information and take necessary precautions against strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.