Immigrant Doctors Provide Vital Healthcare But Mistreating Them Damages Society And Health Outcomes, Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Fair Treatment Should Be Given To Immigrant Doctors To Enable Them Provide Vital Healthcare Thereby Enhancing Society And Health Outcomes, Olumuyiwa Bamgbade
Do not mock other people’s accents because they probably have more cognitive, problem-solving, critical thinking, and language skills than you.”SURREY, BC, CANADA, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many healthcare systems in Canada are short of doctors and nurses. Many immigrant doctors and nurses provide vital healthcare services in Canada’s publicly-funded healthcare systems. However, some people mistreat these immigrant professionals because of their race or country of origin. Some immigrant professionals are mocked because they speak English with accents that are not from the Anglosphere countries of Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and the USA. A contemporary study in Canada revealed that some patients mistreated healthcare staff by using racist, xenophobic, prejudicial, and accent-mocking insults. The peer-reviewed research article highlighted the problems of healthcare staff harassment caused by patients. It was published in the Anesthesiology And Pain Medicine journal by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, international collaborators, and the Salem Pain Clinic, Surrey, BC, Canada.
An official report by Statistics Canada in 2024 confirmed that more than 15% of immigrants leave Canada within 20 years of landing, and more than 5% leave within five years of landing. Another official report by the Conference Board of Canada and Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) in 2023 revealed that growing numbers of immigrants are leaving Canada, especially within seven years of landing. Daniel Bernhard, ICC’s chief executive, stated, “It’s not good enough to just tell people that you should be happy to be here, and that’s that. We need to be working harder to make sure that people are able to succeed in Canada.” Many immigrants who leave Canada cite the unfair challenges of nepotism, xenophobia, favoritism, racism, and criticisms of their non-anglosphere accents.
Most immigrant professionals are bilingual, and many are multilingual. Scientific evidence confirms that bilingual or multilingual people have better cognitive abilities or flexibility because language learning stimulates brain functions. Medical research shows that bilingual people have better memory and recall since language learning requires memorization and recall of vocabulary, thereby exercising the brain’s memory functions. Indeed, older adults who speak multiple languages have a lesser risk of cognitive decline or dementia. There is reliable evidence that bilingual or multilingual people have better executive function, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills. Most immigrant professionals have better cultural awareness, cross-cultural appreciation, and adaptability. Indeed, immigrant professionals benefit society because of their unique perspectives, versatility, empathy, and resourcefulness.
Dr Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist and pain physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is a clinical professor at institutions in Europe, Africa, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, China, Rwanda, the USA, Jamaica, Tanzania, Namibia, Britain, Zambia, Iran, Botswana, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Canada. He has published 44 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist clinic and research center in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic specialize in researching and managing substance misuse, pain, insomnia, neuropathy, public safety, injury rehabilitation, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.
