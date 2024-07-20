Schedule for the H-1 Westbound Repaving Project through July 2024

Main, News Posted on Jul 19, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update to the roadwork schedule for the H-1 Freeway Repaving Project, from the Kapi‘olani Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 25B) to the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 22). Roadwork will occur on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. See details below.

Phase 2G: Two right lanes closed from the Lunalilo Street on-ramp to the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 22) on Sunday night, July 21, through Wednesday morning, July 24. The H-1 Freeway will remain open in both directions. See below for a map of the detour route.

Phase 2E: Full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway from the Lunalilo Street off-ramp (Exit 23) to the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 22) on Wednesday night, July 24, through Wednesday morning, July 31. See below for a map of the detour route.

Phase 2A: Full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway from the Kapi‘olani Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 25B) to the University Avenue off-ramp (Exit 24B) on Wednesday night, July 31, through Friday morning, August 2. See below for a map of the detour route.

The estimated completion for the H-1 Freeway Repaving Project will be in October 2024. For weekly updates for roadwork scheduled on O‘ahu visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

