Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,616 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Stolen Camper (suspect vehicle)

Troopers have obtained an additional photo of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a red Toyota Tundra extended cab. Anyone with information about this vehicle or the suspect(s) is asked to call Trooper Rodzel or submit tips anonymously. VSP would like to thank the public and their continued assistance in this matter.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4005567

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: July 19, 2024, at approximately 0400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Topsham Corinth Rd, Topsham

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

VICTIM: Jennifer Aines

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 19, 2024, at approximately 0613 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a stolen camper which had been taken from a residence on Topsham Corinth Rd in Topsham. The camper is described as a 26 ft 2022 Gulf Stream Coach Ameri-Lite camper bearing VT trailer registration AXF678. The camper was last seen caught on video surveillance in the area of VT Route 25 and Village Rd in Corinth at 0405 hours. 

 

VSP is requesting the public's assistance in locating the camper. Two pictures of the camper are included in this press release and an additional one showing it at the intersection of VT Route 25 and Village Rd being towed by the suspect vehicle. Anonymous tips can be made using the link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Stolen Camper (suspect vehicle)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more