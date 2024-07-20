Submit Release
Soddy Daisy Man Arrested, Charged in 2020 Homicide

HAMILTON COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside the 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Soddy Daisy Police Department, and the Dayton Police Department, have arrested and charged a man in connection with a 2020 homicide.

On August 10, 2020, at the request of then 12th Judicial District Attorney General Mike Taylor, TBI agents began assisting the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office after the discovery of human skeletal remains in a wooded area off of CC Road. In February 2022, forensic examination confirmed the remains to be those of 42-year-old Duane Keener. During the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Jimmy Higgins (DOB 12/10/1961) as the person responsible for Keener’s death.

Earlier today, agents arrested Keener in Soddy Daisy and charged him with one count of Criminal Homicide. At the time of this release, he remained in the custody of the Bledsoe County Jail. 

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

