airKitchen Offers Opportunity for Hosting Cooking Courses
NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- airKitchen is opening doors for cooks and culinary enthusiasts to become hosts and share their culinary heritage with travelers from around the world. The platform supports over 11,000 cooking classes in more than 180 cities, creating opportunities for hosts to share homemade local food with eager travelers.
-Why Become a Host?
・MEET TRAVELERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD
You can share your passion for food with people from all over the world.
・FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE
As an airKitchen host, you can hold classes on your own schedule, create unique class menus, and share your passion with the global community.
・EXTRA INCOME
You can earn some extra cash while doing something you love.
・FREE REGISTRATION
Registration is free. airKitchen takes a 10% commission on your cooking class bookings.
・UNIQUE EXPERIENCES
Becoming an airKitchen host opens up a world of delicious possibilities and memorable cultural exchange experiences.
-How to Get Started?
1. REGISTER YOUR EXPERIENCE
List your cooking class on airKitchen by completing our online registration.
2. RECEIVE BOOKING REQUESTS FROM GUESTS
You have the option of accepting or refusing booking requests. If you accept a booking request, the booking will be confirmed.
3. HOST YOUR COOKING EXPERIENCE WITH GUESTS
Cook and eat local dishes with travelers from the international community.
More Information Becoming a Host
About ZAZA Inc.
We believe in the power of food to bring people together. Our mission is to connect travelers with authentic culinary experiences, allowing them to learn, cook, and eat like locals. Join us in creating a global community of food lovers who celebrate the diversity of homemade cooking.
For more information and to become a host, visit airKitchen or contact us below
