airKitchen Offers Opportunity for Hosting Cooking Courses

NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- airKitchen is opening doors for cooks and culinary enthusiasts to become hosts and share their culinary heritage with travelers from around the world. The platform supports over 11,000 cooking classes in more than 180 cities, creating opportunities for hosts to share homemade local food with eager travelers.-Why Become a Host?・MEET TRAVELERS FROM AROUND THE WORLDYou can share your passion for food with people from all over the world.・FLEXIBLE SCHEDULEAs an airKitchen host, you can hold classes on your own schedule, create unique class menus, and share your passion with the global community.・EXTRA INCOMEYou can earn some extra cash while doing something you love.・FREE REGISTRATIONRegistration is free. airKitchen takes a 10% commission on your cooking class bookings.・UNIQUE EXPERIENCESBecoming an airKitchen host opens up a world of delicious possibilities and memorable cultural exchange experiences.-How to Get Started?1. REGISTER YOUR EXPERIENCEList your cooking class on airKitchen by completing our online registration.2. RECEIVE BOOKING REQUESTS FROM GUESTSYou have the option of accepting or refusing booking requests. If you accept a booking request, the booking will be confirmed.3. HOST YOUR COOKING EXPERIENCE WITH GUESTSCook and eat local dishes with travelers from the international community.About ZAZA Inc. We believe in the power of food to bring people together. Our mission is to connect travelers with authentic culinary experiences, allowing them to learn, cook, and eat like locals. Join us in creating a global community of food lovers who celebrate the diversity of homemade cooking.For more information and to become a host, visit airKitchen or contact us below