Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.19.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:



Anne Hoskins, of San Luis Obispo, has been appointed to the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board. Hoskins has been Senior Vice President of Policy and Market Development – Energy Technology at Generac Power Systems since 2022 and Advisor at Swift Solar since 2022. She was an Advisor at Brimstone from 2022 to 2023. Hoskins was Chief Policy Officer at Sunrun from 2016 to 2022. She was a Member of on the Maryland State Public Service Commission from 2012 to 2016. Hoskins was Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Sustainability at PSEG from 2007 to 2013 and a Visiting Research Scholar at the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment at Princeton University from 2012 to 2013. She held several roles at Verizon from 1998 to 2007, including Senior Counsel and Regulatory Counsel. Hoskins was an Associate at McCarter and English from 1995 to 1998. She was an Attorney at the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency from 1994 to 1995. Hoskins was Public Capital Program Coordinator for the Center for Policy Alternatives from 1989 to 1991. She served as a Policy Advisor in the New Jersey Governor’s Office of Policy and Planning from 1986 to 1989. Hoskins is a member of the Interstate Renewable Energy Council and a member of the President’s Council of Cornell Women. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Economics and Business Management from Cornell University, a Master of Public Affairs degree from Princeton University and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Hoskins is a Democrat.

Eric Rodriguez, of South Pasadena, has been appointed to the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board. Rodriguez has been Vice President at Barclays since 2024. He was Vice President at Citi from 2021 to 2024. Rodriguez held multiples roles at Samuel A. Ramirez & Co. Inc. from 2015 to 2018, including Vice President and Associate Vice President. He was an Associate at BOK Financial from 2015 to 2017. Rodriguez was an Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2013 to 2014. He was a Water Treatment Specialist for the U.S. Army from 2001 to 2005. Rodriguez is a Trustee Emeritus at Brown University. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Brown University and a Master of Public Policy degree from Harvard University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Rodriguez is a Democrat.

Alan Barcelona, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where he has served since 2019. Barcelona has served as a Special Agent at the California Department of Justice since 1999. He was Senior Special Investigator at the California Department of Motor Vehicles from 1989 to 1999. Barcelona was a Deputy Sheriff at the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department from 1981 to 1989. He is President of the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association. Barcelona earned a Master of Education degree from the University of La Verne. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Barcelona is registered without party preference.

Justin Doering, of Moorpark, has been appointed to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. Doering has served as a Senior Deputy Sheriff at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office since 2023, where he was a Deputy Sheriff from 2015 to 2023 and a Sheriff’s Cadet II from 2011 to 2015. He is a member of the Peace Officers Research Association of California Board of Directors and Vice President of the Ventura County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. Doering earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from California State University, Channel Islands. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Doering is a Democrat.

Benjamin Therriault, of Martinez, has been appointed to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. Therriault has been a Police Sergeant at the Richmond Police Department since 2023, where he was a Police Officer from 2009 to 2023. He served as a Military Police Officer in the U.S. Air Force from 2001 to 2007. Therriault is President of the Richmond Police Officers Association, Vice President of the Peace Officers Research Association of California and a member of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Advisory Committee. He is a member of the Martinez Civil Service Commission, Martinez Refinery Oversight Commission, Contra Costa 100 Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Center for Youth Development through Law Board of Directors and the Richmond Police Activities League Board of Directors. Therriault earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from the University of San Francisco. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Therriault is a Democrat.

Dianne Dobbs, of Sacramento County, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where she has served since 2017. Dobbs was a Deputy Commissioner and Administrative Law Judge at the Board of Parole Hearings in 2017. She served as Senior Staff Counsel and Attorney II at the Department of Consumer Affairs from 2007 to 2017. Dobbs was Adjunct Faculty at the University of Phoenix from 2006 to 2012. She was an Attorney and Sole Practitioner at the Law Office of Dianne R. Dobbs from 2006 to 2007 and an Attorney for Sacramento Child Advocates Inc. from 2003 to 2005. Dobbs was a Contract Attorney for Meyers Nave from 2001 to 2002. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Golden Gate University School of Law, and a Master of Business Administration and Management degree and Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Holy Names University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,120. Dobbs is a Democrat.

Julie Garland, of San Diego County, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where she has served since 2021. Garland served in several positions at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General from 1996 to 2021, including Senior Assistant Attorney General, Supervising Deputy Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General. She was a Law Clerk for appellate defender panel attorneys at the Fourth District Court of Appeal from 1995 to 1996. Garland was an Administrator at the Welsh School from 1990 to 1991. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law and a Master of Education degree in Special Education and a Bachelor of Science degree in Rehabilitation from the University of Arizona. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,120. Garland is a Democrat.

David Long, of Kern County, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2018. Long was Vice President of Prison Engagement at Defy Ventures from 2016 to 2018. He was Warden at California City Correctional Facility from 2014 to 2016 and Warden at Ironwood State Prison from 2011 to 2014. Long was Associate Warden at Mule Creek State Prison from 2006 to 2008 and Facility Captain at Adelanto Community Correctional Facilities Complex from 2002 to 2006. He served in several positions at Ironwood State Prison from 1995 to 2002, including Sergeant, Lieutenant and Correctional Counselor and he was a Correctional Officer at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison from 1989 to 1995. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,120. Long is a Republican.

Michele Minor, of Sacramento County, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where she has served since 2014. Minor was a Retired Annuitant at Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center from 2013 to 2014. She held several positions at the Division of Rehabilitative Programs in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2009 to 2012, including Deputy Director, Chief and Program Administrator. Minor was Program Administrator at the Stockton Training Center from 2005 to 2009. She held several positions at the Northern California Youth Correctional Center in the Division of Juvenile Justice from 1991 to 2005, including Lieutenant and Sergeant. Minor was a Youth Correctional Officer at Heman G. Stark Youth Correctional Facility from 1985 to 1991. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,120. Minor is a Democrat.

David Ndudim, of Sacramento County, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2022. Ndudim served as a Deputy Commissioner and Administrative Law Judge at the Board of Parole Hearings from 2019 to 2022. He was a Temporary Superior Court Judge at the Sacramento County Superior Court from 2019 to 2021. Ndudim was a Sole Practitioner from 2000 to 2019. He was a part-time Instructor at the University of Phoenix from 2001 to 2007. Ndudim was Director of Human Resources at Lodi Memorial Hospital from 1998 to 2000. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Lincoln Law School and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Texas at Dallas. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,120. Ndudim is a Democrat.

Excel Sharrieff, of Los Angeles County, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2018. Sharrieff served as Deputy Commissioner and Administrative Law Judge at the Board of Parole Hearings from 2017 to 2018. He was Lead Hearing Officer for Amtrak in 2017. Sharrieff served as a Judge Pro Tempore at the Los Angeles County Superior Court from 2016 to 2017. He served as a Hearing Officer for the City of Los Angeles Administrative Citation Enforcement Program from 2015 to 2016, and for the City of Los Angeles Metro Transit Authority in 2015. Sharrieff was a Sole Practitioner from 1999 to 2016. He was a Legal Assistant at the Law Offices of Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. from 1995 to 1996. Sharrieff earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Business Administration from Morehouse College. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,120. Sharrieff is a Democrat.



Troy Taira, of Madera County, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2018. Taira served as an Administrative Law Judge for the California Public Utilities Commission in 2018. He was a Commissioner for the Board of Parole Hearings from 2016 to 2017, where he was a Deputy Commissioner and Administrative Law Judge from 2015 to 2016. Taira was Special Assistant to the Inspector General in the Office of the Inspector General from 2013 to 2015 and served as an Administrative Law Judge in the Office of Administrative Hearings from 2012 to 2013. He served as an Administrative Law Judge for the Department of Social Services from 2011 to 2012 and for the Office of Administrative Hearings from 2009 to 2011. Taira served as a Commissioned Officer and Staff Attorney for the U.S. Coast Guard from 1992 to 2009. He was a Defense Attorney in the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office from 1991 to 1992. Taira is a member of California Attorneys, Administrative Law Judges, and Hearing Officers in State Employment and the American Bar Association. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from San Francisco State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,120. Taira is a Democrat.