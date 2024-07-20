Nansemond Indian Nation, Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover Officiate Grand Opening of Health Clinic for the Underserved
Fishing Point Healthcare's first multispecialty health care facility at 2929 London Blvd. in Portsmouth, Va., provides Medicaid patients high-quality primary care, an onsite pharmacy, dentistry, a high-complexity lab, physical therapy and radiology.
Nansemond Indian Nation Chief Keith Anderson addresses attendees at the grand opening of Fishing Point Healthcare's Portsmouth Clinic on Friday, July 19.
Fishing Point Healthcare’s first Hampton Roads clinic provides Medicaid patients & Indigenous Americans a comprehensive one-stop health care experience
“Let us celebrate this momentous occasion, and the positive impact that Fishing Point Healthcare will undoubtedly have on countless lives here in the city of Portsmouth and across Hampton Roads,” Mayor Glover said while speaking on the tribe’s commitment to serving the greater community. “Together, we are building a stronger, healthier and more compassionate and inclusive Portsmouth; let us keep moving in this direction together.”
The multispecialty clinic, located at 2929 London Blvd., is part of a pioneering initiative by the Nansemond Indian Nation—which founded Fishing Point Healthcare in 2023—to increase access to quality, consistent care for individuals with limited health care options. Fishing Point Healthcare’s Portsmouth clinic offers primary medical care, an onsite pharmacy, dentistry, a high-complexity lab, radiology and physical therapy all in one stop, available to all Virginia Medicaid recipients and members of any Indigenous American tribes.
“Our mission is to be a guiding beacon of health where the currents of compassion, empathy and expertise converge,” said David ‘Black Feather’ Darling, Fishing Point Healthcare Board Chairman. “We aim to be a source of health for individuals and communities in need, ensuring every patient feels seen, heard, and valued on their unique path to well-being, meeting our patients wherever they are in life, regardless of how they got there.”
A second multispecialty health care facility is underway in Newport News, with a third planned for Norfolk. Additionally, Fishing Point Healthcare offers home health and personal care services, a comprehensive behavioral health services division and an in-patient substance abuse recovery program.
“Our commitment extends beyond this single clinic,” Darling added. “It is to build Fishing Point into the Eastern Seaboard's foremost provider of compassionate and high-quality healthcare services, prioritizing the well-being and personal dignity of every individual—especially the vulnerable.”
For more information on the Portsmouth clinic, or to schedule an appointment, please call 757-891-9010 or visit fishingpointhc.com.
###
About Fishing Point Healthcare
www.fishingpointhc.com
Fishing Point Healthcare is a multifaceted health services provider founded by the Nansemond Indian Nation in 2023. The organization began with in-home skilled health & personal care for Medicaid patients throughout Hampton Roads and has grown to include a state-of-the art primary care medical clinic with an onsite pharmacy and laboratory, radiology, dentistry and physical therapy services in Portsmouth, behavioral health services and a substance recovery program. Fishing Point Healthcare was founded in 2023 by the Nansemond Indian Nation to provide excellent health care to traditionally underserved individuals in the greater Hampton Roads community. “Nansemond” translates to “fishing point,” the organization’s namesake.
About the Nansemond Indian Nation
www.nansemond.gov
The Nansemond Indian Nation are the Indigenous people of the Nansemond River, a 20-mile-long tributary of the James River in Virginia. Their settlements spanned both sides of the river, where they harvested oysters, hunted and farmed until European immigrants drove them from their land in the 1600s. The tribe was officially recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia on February 20, 1985, and received federal recognition in 2018. The Nansemond Nation’s tribal headquarters are currently located in Suffolk County, Va.
Katherine Kireiev
Fishing Point Healthcare
+1 801-541-1367
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram