Media Advisory: Fishing Point Healthcare Grand Opening Event Friday, July 19 & Free Community Open House Sat., July 20
Fishing Point Healthcare's first multispecialty health care facility at 2929 London Blvd. in Portsmouth, Va., provides Medicaid patients high-quality primary care, an onsite pharmacy, dentistry, a high-complexity lab, physical therapy and radiology.
Phase 2 of Multispecialty Health Clinic for Underserved Individuals in Hampton Roads Complete, Adding Dentistry, Lab, Physical Therapy and RadiologyPORTSMOUTH, VA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fishing Point Healthcare’s long-anticipated Phase 2 of construction is complete, expanding services beyond primary care and pharmacy to include dentistry, physical therapy, radiology and a high-complexity lab. Fishing Point Healthcare’s Portsmouth health facility is the first of its kind, established by the Nansemond Indian Nation to serve those with limited access to quality, comprehensive medical services across Hampton Roads.
WHO: Fishing Point Healthcare leadership and providers, Nansemond Indian Nation Chief Keith F. Anderson, Assistant Chief Dave Hennaman, Director of Indian Health Services Roselyn Tso, Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, and government officials.
WHAT/WHY: This formal event marks the grand opening of Fishing Point Healthcare’s first multispecialty health clinic. Established by the Nansemond Indian Nation in 2023, Fishing Point Healthcare plans to build several similar health care facilities across Hampton Roads to provide traditionally underserved individuals with convenient, comprehensive one-stop healthcare services.
WHEN: 10:00 a.m. to Noon on Friday, July 19, 2024
WHERE: Fishing Point Healthcare, 2929 London Blvd. in Portsmouth, Va., 23707
PHOTO & INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Visuals will include the facility, opening ceremony with tribal song & dance, and various officials. Interview opportunities begin at 10:50 a.m. and include the Honorable Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, the Director of Indian Health Services Roselyn Tso, FPH leadership and medical providers, and the clinic’s manager, Jayden Comer.
OF NOTE: A free, community-wide Open House event will be held the following day, Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to the public. It features free food, entertainment, family activities, giveaways, a raffle and facility tours.
###
About Fishing Point Healthcare
www.fishingpointhc.com
Fishing Point Healthcare is a multifaceted health services provider founded by the Nansemond Indian Nation in 2023. The organization began with in-home skilled health & personal care for Medicaid patients throughout Hampton Roads and has grown to include a state-of-the art primary care medical clinic with an onsite pharmacy and laboratory, radiology, dentistry and physical therapy services in Portsmouth, behavioral health services and a substance recovery program. Fishing Point Healthcare was founded in 2023 by the Nansemond Indian Nation to provide excellent health care to traditionally underserved individuals in the greater Hampton Roads community. “Nansemond” translates to “fishing point,” the organization’s namesake.
About the Nansemond Indian Nation
www.nansemond.gov
The Nansemond Indian Nation are the Indigenous people of the Nansemond River, a 20-mile-long tributary of the James River in Virginia. Their settlements spanned both sides of the river, where they harvested oysters, hunted and farmed until European immigrants drove them from their land in the 1600s. The tribe was officially recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia on February 20, 1985, and received federal recognition in 2018. The Nansemond Nation’s tribal headquarters are currently located in Suffolk County, Va.
Katherine Kireiev
Fishing Point Healthcare
+1 801-541-1367
media@fishingpointhc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram