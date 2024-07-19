Southeast Idaho Mule Deer Advisory Committee efforts are underway

Southeastern Idaho is rich with wildlife and outdoor opportunities, but mule deer and the opportunity to hunt mule deer perhaps generates more interest and conversation than any other species in this part of the state. Mule deer are synonymous with the sagebrush steppe and mountain shrub/aspen habitats that dominate southeastern Idaho and are critically important to Idahoans.

Mule deer herds are challenged by hard winters, increasing human development, decreasing habitat quality, improved hunting technology, changing hunter values, and an increased demand for hunting opportunities. As an example, the 2022-2023 winter in southeastern Idaho was one of the most severe on record, resulting in significant population declines for mule deer.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game works diligently with partners to improve and protect mule deer habitats, manage impacts of disease, and mitigate roadkill, movement barriers, or other sources of mortality. Additionally, Idaho Fish and Game is charged with administering hunting opportunities. Despite Idaho experiencing significant changes in recent years, antlered mule deer hunting opportunities in southeastern Idaho largely haven’t changed in the past 15 years.

Recognizing the many challenges facing mule deer, the changing landscape and demands on natural resources in Idaho, and the importance of mule deer hunting to Idahoans, Idaho Fish and Game formed the Southeast Idaho Mule Deer Advisory Committee. The goals of this committee are to evaluate current hunting opportunities and identify potential new hunting seasons that will be publicly acceptable, allow hunters to participate annually, create a more desirable buck component of the mule deer population, and improve the experiences of hunters. Recommendations developed by the committee will be used in discussions during the 2025-2026 big game season setting process.

Idaho Fish and Game solicited applications from members of the public during the late spring, and a selection committee evaluated submitted applications for consideration. A twelve-member committee was selected in June that broadly represents the diversity of mule deer hunters across the region.

The committee met for the first time on July 1 and will meet monthly through the fall leading up to big game season setting this winter. Each of the 12 members, their contact information, and a short background is listed below. If you have ideas you would like this advisory committee to consider, you are encouraged to contact them and let them know your thoughts.

Travis Hobbs – Fish Haven, ID

Travis@bearlakedirt.com Travis Hobbs grew up in the Cache Valley and has lived in the Bear Lake Valley for 20 years. He lives in Fish Haven with his wife and 2-year-old daughter. Hunting big mule deer is his passion, but more importantly, he wants to ensure the opportunity to hunt mule deer for future generations. Hobbs co-hosts the Rokcast Hunting Podcast and has volunteered with many mule deer projects in other states. He is excited to be part of this process in Idaho.

Justin Bergholm – Georgetown, ID

shedhead@rocketmail.com Justin Bergholm is a lifelong Idahoan from Georgetown. He grew up listening to big buck stories in his father’s taxidermy shop where he still assists to this day. As someone who purchases antlers, works in a taxidermy shop, and spends time hunting on his own, Bergholm has experienced the ebb and flow of mule deer populations. He has noticed recent declines in mule deer and wants to help where he can so his family can enjoy the same experiences for years to come.

Chris Burger – Soda Springs, ID

archercdb@gmail.com Chris Burger has lived in Idaho his entire life and now resides in Soda Springs. He has hunted all over Idaho but loves the southeast portion because of the mule deer hunting opportunities and habitat. Although Burger enjoys all opportunities to hunt, his favorite is hunting mule deer with archery equipment. He believes in using sound science coupled with the desires of sportsmen as the best path to making decisions. He has been involved with numerous habitat and deer research efforts over the years and brings a bachelor’s degree in Conservation Biology to the committee. He is excited to have a seat at the table and be part of the solution.

Brock Maynard – Pocatello, ID

brockmaynardhorseshoeing@gmail.com Brock Maynard grew up in Blackfoot and now lives in Pocatello. As a lifelong resident of Idaho with over 20 years of hunting experience, he has observed changes in wildlife populations and the culture around hunting. Maynard travels throughout the state to hunt and loves when he can use his horses to get into Idaho’s backcountry. He wants to make a difference, help get the hunting public more engaged, and ensure his kids get to make positive memories hunting mule deer like he has enjoyed.

Daniel McGregor – Thatcher, ID

dannymcgregor@gmail.com Daniel McGregor is a 6th generation farmer and hunter in southeast Idaho. He grew up hunting mule deer with his dad and gained a great passion for shed hunting. He attended Brigham Young University and received a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife and Wildlands Conservation, helping with research projects that involved elk, mule deer, big horn sheep, buffalo, and wildlife habitat restoration in Utah. He spent a summer in Alaska researching pacific rockfish and halibut. He was also a volunteer with a mountain lion study in Idaho. An avid outdoors enthusiast, McGregor loves hiking, fishing, camping and river rafting in many locations in the western United States. He is excited to work with Idaho Fish and Game to help restore mule deer habitat and rebuild their herds in southeast Idaho.

Gary Peck – Pocatello, ID

gjpeck4@gmail.com For the majority of Gary Peck’s 60-year life, he has been an avid outdoor enthusiast involved with hunting and fishing and the conservation of wildlife. Nearly all of his time in those activities has occurred exclusively in the southeast region of Idaho. Peck has experienced all the changes and challenges regarding hunting seasons and hunting opportunity as well as witnessed the highs and lows with mule deer populations. He is an avid mule deer hunter mostly because the experience can be uniquely challenging. He believes the creation of the Mule Deer Advisory Committee is a step in the right direction by offering a wide range of ideas and perspectives and looks forward to participating in that collaborative effort.

David Vedder – Soda Springs, ID

fulldrawarchery208@gmail.com David Vedder is originally from eastern Washington but moved about 6 years ago to Soda Springs, a place he says “he, his wife, and 3 incredible kids love to call home.” Vedder owns and operates Full Draw Archery in Soda Springs. He has been an avid hunter and outdoorsman his entire life. His favorite species to hunt is mule deer, particularly with a bow in hand. Vedder has hunted several states in the west for mule deer and their success on the landscape, especially in southeast Idaho, is very important to him!

Rick Berg – Soda Springs, ID

bergantlerdesign@gmail.com Rick Berg has lived in southeast Idaho for 20 years and has been passionate about mule deer ever since his dad taught him about hunting at an early age. Berg’s passion led him to pursue education in Wildlife Science and become involved in various habitat and wildlife management projects. Over the years he has enjoyed sharing hunting experiences with friends and family, and he hopes to share more of those experiences with his wife and four kids.

Max Winward – Preston, ID

max@jmmech.com Max Winward is a lifelong Idahoan, growing up and living in the Preston area. Starting from a young age hunting has been his passion, especially mule deer hunting. Winward spends as much time as possible hunting, shed hunting, and scouting. In the past he has taught Hunter Education for the next generation of Idaho hunters. He is looking forward to working with fellow hunters and Idaho Fish and Game personnel to enhance mule deer herds in southeast Idaho.