Pacific Partnership 24-2

The mission commenced on July 15, with U.S. and Japanese Self Defense Forces (JSDF) service members conducting meet and greets and information exchanges with the Vanuatu medical staff at the Port Vila Central Hospital. Pacific Partnership 2024-2 will enable participants, including U.S. and Ni-Vanuatu people, to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the government and people of Vanuatu, engaging in subject matter expert exchanges focusing on medical care, disaster relief, and community outreach," said Capt. Daniel Keeler, mission commander for Pacific Partnership 2024-2. "Establishing these international and interagency relationships is crucial for enhancing our preparedness during crises and bolstering our emergency response capabilities. Moreover, the joint conclusion of the Pacific Partnership Vanuatu closing ceremony paired with the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Vanuatu underscores our steadfast dedication to the nation and the broader Indo-Pacific region.”

The Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Vanuatu closing ceremony and U.S. Embassy opening was conducted on July 19, 2024 in front of the new embassy office near downtown Port Vila.

“As an active duty Navy sailor tasked with establishing a new U.S. Embassy in Vanuatu, I couldn’t be more proud of the Pacific Partnership team here. This particular group demonstrated great agility in accomplishing the mission and much more,” said Capt Mark Asuncion. “The meaning of partnership rose to a much greater level this week with the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Port Vila, built to enhance a strategic alliance.”

During the past week in Vanuatu, Pacific Partnership led a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) workshop with international civil and military communities including the

Vanuatu Ministry of Climate Change, the National Disaster Management Office and local law enforcement agencies. Medical teams conducted multinational exchanges, infection prevention and control, hands on demonstrations and life support training. Host nation outreach events included engagements with faith leaders, non-governmental organizations and schools, as well as musical performances by Vanuatu Mobile Force, Japanese Self Defense Forces and U.S. Navy band members.

The PP24-2 mission also includes stops in the Federated States of Micronesia, Philippines and Vietnam. Events are synchronized with the host nation and are organized according to their requests and needs.

Born out of the devastation brought by the December 2004 tsunami that swept through parts of South and Southeast Asia, Pacific Partnership began as a military-led humanitarian response to one of the world’s most catastrophic natural disasters. Building on the success and goodwill of this operation the U.S. helped spearhead the inaugural Pacific Partnership mission in 2006. This mission leveraged partner nation militaries and Non-Governmental Organization's proficiencies to expand disaster relief capacity in Bangladesh, Indonesia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

Pacific Partnership, now in its 20th iteration, is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Each year the mission team works collectively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.

For more information about Pacific Partnership visit, www.clwp.navy.mil/Pacific-Partnership.