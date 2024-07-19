Submit Release
News Search

There were 520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,621 in the last 365 days.

DOD MEDIA ADVISORY: Hawai‘i Army National Guard to conduct funeral flyover in Kāneʻohe

 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

  

STATE OF HAWAI‘I

KA MOKUʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

OFFICE OF THE ADJUTANT GENERAL

3949 DIAMOND HEAD ROAD

HONOLULU, HAWAI‘I 96816-4495

  

KENNETH S. HARA

MAJOR GENERAL

ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

 

STEPHEN F. LOGAN

BRIGADIER GENERAL

DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA HOPE ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

#2024-004                                                                                           July 19, 2024

For Immediate Release

MEDIA ADVISORY

Hawai‘i Army National Guard to conduct funeral flyover in Kāneʻohe

 

KĀNEʻOHE  ̶  The Hawaiʻi Army National Guard will conduct a funeral flyover in Kāneʻohe on Monday, July 22, 2024, over the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery. The two helicopters, a CH-47 Chinook and a UH-72 Lakota, will hover near coconut island at 1000 feet at about 10:00 a.m. in preparation of the flyover for a Hawaiʻi Army Guardsman who recently passed.

 

At approximately 10:13 a.m., the helicopters will start their approach toward the Kāneʻohe Bay Shopping Center, then turn slightly southeast parallel to Kamehameha Highway. They will then lower their altitude to 500 feet as they approach the HSVC at 10:15 a.m. Once they clear the cemetery property, they will then eventually climb to 1,500 feet again, fly due east over the Kawainui Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary and out to the ocean over Kailua.

 

Residents in Kāneʻohe and Kailua may see and hear the helicopters flying overhead. All coordination and permissions have been completed with the FAA with Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi.

 

###

 

Media Contact:

Maj. (Ret.) Jeffrey D. Hickman

Director, Public Affairs

State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense

Office: 808-441-7000

Direct: 808-779-8008

[email protected]

You just read:

DOD MEDIA ADVISORY: Hawai‘i Army National Guard to conduct funeral flyover in Kāneʻohe

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more