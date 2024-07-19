DOD MEDIA ADVISORY: Hawai‘i Army National Guard to conduct funeral flyover in Kāneʻohe
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
STATE OF HAWAI‘I
KA MOKUʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA
OFFICE OF THE ADJUTANT GENERAL
3949 DIAMOND HEAD ROAD
HONOLULU, HAWAI‘I 96816-4495
KENNETH S. HARA
MAJOR GENERAL
ADJUTANT GENERAL
KA ʻAKUKANA KENELALA
STEPHEN F. LOGAN
BRIGADIER GENERAL
DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL
KA HOPE ʻAKUKANA KENELALA
#2024-004 July 19, 2024
For Immediate Release
MEDIA ADVISORY
Hawai‘i Army National Guard to conduct funeral flyover in Kāneʻohe
KĀNEʻOHE ̶ The Hawaiʻi Army National Guard will conduct a funeral flyover in Kāneʻohe on Monday, July 22, 2024, over the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery. The two helicopters, a CH-47 Chinook and a UH-72 Lakota, will hover near coconut island at 1000 feet at about 10:00 a.m. in preparation of the flyover for a Hawaiʻi Army Guardsman who recently passed.
At approximately 10:13 a.m., the helicopters will start their approach toward the Kāneʻohe Bay Shopping Center, then turn slightly southeast parallel to Kamehameha Highway. They will then lower their altitude to 500 feet as they approach the HSVC at 10:15 a.m. Once they clear the cemetery property, they will then eventually climb to 1,500 feet again, fly due east over the Kawainui Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary and out to the ocean over Kailua.
Residents in Kāneʻohe and Kailua may see and hear the helicopters flying overhead. All coordination and permissions have been completed with the FAA with Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi.
