Under Secretary Lago to Travel to Bucharest, Romania to Bolster U.S.-EU Energy Security and Clean Tech Ties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, July 19, 2024

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

Email: publicaffairs@trade.gov

Phone: 202-482-3809

WASHINGTON - Between July 21-24, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago will travel to Bucharest, Romania to attend the Fifth Business Forum and Ministerial of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation (P-TECC). She will accompany U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, head of the U.S. delegation, to advance bilateral and transatlantic cooperation on energy security, the clean energy transition, and critical and emerging technologies.

While in Bucharest, Under Secretary Lago will participate in bilateral meetings, panel discussions at P-TECC, and other outreach events with key U.S. industry stakeholders to emphasize the Department of Commerce’s commitment to strengthening Europe’s energy security and independence, while also promoting the leading role that the U.S. private sector plays in developing and deploying innovative climate solutions and clean technologies to combat global climate change.

The Under Secretary will also emphasize the Department’s commitment to expanding two-way trade with Romania and U.S. support for Romania’s energy objectives, including ongoing collaboration on small modular reactors. The Under Secretary will also discuss the Department of Commerce’s ongoing efforts to support Ukraine’s economic recovery.

Additionally, Under Secretary Lago will meet with U.S. and Romanian business leaders to discuss the business climate in Romania and identify opportunities to deepen U.S.-Romania bilateral commercial cooperation. She will also meet with Romanian women business leaders and the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania to promote women’s economic empowerment through ITA’s EMPOWER HER initiative.