Department of Agriculture Offers $10,000 Reward for Information in State Forest Vandalism Case

NASHVILLE — A $10,000 reward is now being offered by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for vandalism and theft on Franklin State Forest.

“As investigators continue to collect evidence at the scene in Franklin County, we are asking for the public’s help with information about the recent crimes,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Early estimates of the $1 million loss to forestry equipment leave taxpayers footing the bill.”

Sometime during July 10-14, 2024, five TDA Division of Forestry dozers and one transport truck and trailer were vandalized and damaged, rendering the equipment inoperable.

The forest will remain closed to visitors while evidence is gathered. TDA will announce when law enforcement officers complete their investigation and the forest reopens.

Anyone with information that could help identify who is responsible for the crimes on Franklin State Forest are asked to contact ACU at 844-AG-CRIME (844-242-7463) or agriculture.crime@tn.gov.

Details on the incident can found in the TDA newsroom at www.tn.gov/agriculture/news/2024/7/16/state-forest-closed-to-the-public-during-investigation.html.