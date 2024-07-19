nGAP to add multi-lingual capability to contract lifecycle management software
Recent indications are that non-English speaking visitors are interested in nGAP software for management of the contract lifecycleBONSALL, CA, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a part of making nGAP software available on a worldwide basis, AI translation algorithms will be used to provide the software in a variety of foreign languages and currencies. Initially, nGAP will provide basic functionality to potential buyers who may consider the software for their management and execution of major projects including maritime shipbuilding, healthcare facilities, industrial construction, and public infrastructure construction. The software works in real time to easily manage contracts for huge projects requiring many disciplines, complex requirements, and seemingly endless project modifications.
The benefits to offshore users of nGAP software include real time management of everything from documenting initial requirements, to finding qualified vendors, to contract negotiation and award, to change management and final closeout, all while tracking, documenting, and reporting on the details of every aspect of the project down to the penny—or Peso, Euro, Real, Won, or Yen…whatever the language.
Translating the software makes perfect sense for countries that are more focused on getting the job done than on the contractual legalese common in the United States. While nGAP software easily and automatically complies with Federal Acquisition Requirements (FAR), and Defense Federal Acquisition Requirements (DFAR), the most tangible benefit of the software for offshore users is the ease and speed of dealing with the entire spectrum of contract administration, starting with finding the right vendors and ending with efficient contract closeout.
About Us— Established in 2008, nGAP is located in the San Diego suburb of Bonsall. nGAP Incorporated is a certified small business enterprise developing software for managing acquisitions and procurement for very large organizations.
Mark Beninger
nGAP Incorporated
+1 760-477-8700
mark@ngap.com