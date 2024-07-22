Premio Inc. Validates Inductive Automation's "Ignition® Ready" Software for its Ruggedized Computing Solutions

Ignition Ready PR Banner-Premio Inc Premio Inc Brand Logo

OEMs, System Integrators, and IIoT providers that require ignition ready software can now confidently integrate computing hardware for industrial automation

With Ignition Ready software now validated on our computing products, our automation clients can deploy our hardware for industry 4.0 applications for SCADA, IIoT, and HMI operations with ease.” — Dustin Seetoo, Director of Product Marketing

GREATER LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in edge and embedded computing technology for 35+ years, completes the validation of Inductive Automation's "Ignition Ready" software on its ruggedized Edge Computers and Touchscreen Panel PCs. This validation solidifies Premio's commitment to providing robust, reliable, and scalable computing building-blocks, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced performance for connecting data from informational technology (IT) to operational technology (OT) automation deployments on the factory floor. For each selected Premio device, a series of validation tests were conducted to ensure the proper functioning of the computer with Inductive Automation’s software. To determine if the computer has been validated to work with Inductive Automation's "Ignition Ready" software, the computer will carry the "Ignition Ready” certification badge. Ignition software will not be included in the device purchase and will require "Ignition® licenses sold separately directly from Inductive Automation. For more information on “Ignition Ready” devices: https://premioinc.com/pages/ignition-ready-software-edge-pcs-and-touchscreen-pcs-inductive-automation.

“Ignition Ready” software, known for its flexibility, scalability, and real-time data capabilities, pairs perfectly with Premio's rugged and industrial grade computing solutions, enabling enterprises to achieve greater efficiency and productivity in their IT to OT factory data management. Automation focused users can save time and quickly deploy Inductive Automation’s unlimited licensing software on Premio validated hardware with ultimate ease.

“With Ignition Ready software now validated on our computing products, this represents a significant advancement for our industrial automation clients looking to combine our computing hardware for industry 4.0 applications designed for SCADA, IIoT, and HMI operations for process control and data management,” product marketing director, Dustin Seetoo said. “This powerful hardware and software combination ensures that end-users can deploy a comprehensive, scalable, and secure automation solution with unprecedented ease.”

Why the Validation for “Ignition Ready” software Matters?

- Unified Platform: Leverage the power of Ignition's unified platform for SCADA, MES, and IIoT applications, seamlessly integrated with Premio's edge computing hardware.

- Enhanced Performance: Premio's industrial-grade Edge Computers and Panel PCs deliver reliable and high-performance computing, ensuring optimal performance of Ignition's real-time monitoring and control capabilities.

- Scalability: The combination of Ignition's unlimited licensing model and Premio's scalable hardware solutions allows for easy expansion and adaptation to growing industrial needs.

- Trusted Security: Benefit from Ignition's robust security features, including user authentication and encryption, on Premio's secure and resilient computing platforms.

- Flexible Deployment: With web-based deployment capabilities, users can design, deploy, and manage their industrial applications from anywhere, using Premio's versatile computing solutions.

Premio’s hardware computing solutions and Inductive Automation’s “Ignition Ready” software fosters an ideal combination for a wide range of SCADA, IIoT, and HMI deployments that require turnkey automation. Industrial automation clients can partner with the Premio team to configure the perfect hardware solution for their use case.

To learn more about Premio’s portfolio of industrial computers, contact our embedded and edge computing experts at sales@premioinc.com

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.