Premio Inc. (United States) and C&T Solution Inc. (Taiwan) Consolidate Under One Brand to Advance Edge AI Leadership

Premio Inc. & C&T Solution To Consolidate Under One Global Brand

Strategic brand consolidation aligns global computing innovation and technical support for next-gen Edge AI solutions amid demand for accelerated AI computing

This strategic decision streamlines engagement, expands our engineering footprint, and unites global teams and partners under one mission: trusted, purpose-engineered edge computing hardware” — Crystal Tsao, CEO of Premio Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc. headquartered in Los Angeles, California and C&T Solution Inc in Taipei, Taiwan today announced the consolidation of their industrial-grade computing solutions and branding under a single, unified company enterprise. Premio Inc. will continue its business operations in North America under its 35+ year brand heritage as Premio Inc., while C&T Solution Inc. will be officially recognized as Premio Taiwan Inc. as a branch location for the company. The Taiwan location will continue to specialize in the research, design, and product engineering for the company and support its business partners in the APAC and EMEA regions for the company’s products. This major milestone empowers both companies to synergize global capabilities on delivering next-generation Edge AI solutions at scale, offering its partners valuable resources in product engineering, scalable manufacturing, and technical support for its product portfolio of ruggedized computing hardware.

“The consolidation of both companies is about more than just brand recognition — it’s a force multiplier for accelerated innovation in ruggedized and intelligent edge computing as we’re enabling real-world applications that demand performance, flexibility, and reliability as the next wave of the AI automation takes shape expanding edge AI markets,” CEO of Premio Inc, Crystal Tsao said. “This strategic decision streamlines our business engagement, expands our engineering footprint, and aligns our global teams and enables our partners around one powerful brand mission: edge computing hardware you can trust that is engineered to be —Built Rugged. Built Ready.”

The consolidation of both companies arrives at a defining moment in accelerated computing technology. Edge AI, industry 4.0 automation, and data-centric applications continue to drive unprecedented demand for ruggedized computing, embedded intelligence, and industrial connectivity away from the cloud and at the edge. With its United States headquarters and longstanding brand presence, the Premio Inc. enterprise is in a unique position to continue expanding its business across this spectrum on a global level, by offering deep technical expertise in the engineering of specialized computing solutions and a comprehensive portfolio of ruggedized computing products.



Premio Edge AI & Industrial Computing Portfolio Includes:

X86 Super-Rugged Edge Computers

Built for extreme environments, these fanless systems offer high thermal tolerance, wide voltage input, shock/vibration resistance, and are deployed in autonomous fleet vehicles, mining, and defense applications.

X86 Semi-Rugged Industrial Computers

Flexible and modular computing systems designed for factory automation, industrial robotics, and smart infrastructure. Feature-rich with PCIe expandability and industrial I/O options.

NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Computers

Compact, low-power AI computers powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, tailored for real-time inferencing in smart vision, robotics, and machine learning at the edge.

Industrial Edge AI Servers

High-performance x86 servers supporting powerful GPUs and AI accelerators, optimized for on-premises inferencing in logistics, manufacturing, and video analytics.

Industrial HMIs and Panel PCs

Industrial-grade touchscreen interfaces designed for human-machine interaction in harsh environments—available in IP-rated, stainless steel, and open-frame configurations.

Industrial Motherboards and Single Board Computers (SBCs)

Designed in-house for longevity and reliability, these embedded boards are at the heart of OEM, kiosk, and industrial automation solutions worldwide.

These product offerings support a rapidly diversifying edge computing landscape and enable solutions across high-value sectors including Industry 4.0 automation, robotics, intelligent transportation, energy, healthcare, smart cities, and more.

Together, these products are supported by Premio’s vertically integrated operations, which offer end-to-end control over engineering design, scalable precision manufacturing, global supply chain management, and technical operational support. Premio’s agile and flexible business model allows for rapid prototyping and engineering, custom ODM system-level design and validation, and seamless product scalability across international markets. These value-added capabilities are anchored by a customer-first philosophy, delivering computing expertise from early engagement through long-term lifecycle product management. With this strategic brand consolidation and a new extension to its global footprint in Taiwan, the Premio Inc global business model enables its partners access to a world-class computing partner that streamlines agility, flexibility, and localized operational support at every step of deployment for its products and business services.



Why This Matters Now

According to leading industry forecasts, the Edge AI market is expected to exceed USD $66.5 billion by 2030, driven by demand for real-time analytics, intelligent automation, and distributed computing at the edge. With this consolidation, Premio Inc. is taking strategic action on its market leadership by offering a globally harmonized solution partner that integrates its resources in engineering, design, supply chain, and support under one brand experience.

To learn more, head to premioinc.com for more information about our computing products, engineering resources, and manufacturing services.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 35 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers. Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the United States and Taiwan. Learn more at premioinc.com.

