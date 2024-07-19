Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that the plaintiffs who successfully challenged a local school district’s proposal to implement a policy requiring all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes and participate in extracurricular activities are entitled to attorney fees as they acted to protect an important right affecting the public interest.
Plaintiffs Challenging Vaccine Mandate Entitled to Fees
