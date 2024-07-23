RAD Security is Now Available as an EKS Add-on in the AWS Marketplace for Containers

RAD Security users can now enjoy deployment in EKS via a simple add-on

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today RAD Security announces its availability via the RAD Security EKS add-on, which is newly available in the AWS Marketplace for Containers. This means customers can now provision the real-time KSPM and runtime features of the RAD platform directly from EKS, for real-time visibility into their Kubernetes risk as well as signature-less cloud detection and response. RAD Security’s behavioral detection and response solution allows security teams to respond earlier, detecting attacks as they happen, integrating real-time identity and infrastructure context from their EKS clusters.

EKS add-ons are a new, essential capability that allow users to quickly populate their chosen ecosystem of security, observability, and management tools from within EKS, saving valuable time getting their cloud native environments set up. EKS itself already provides added efficiencies to those teams looking to leverage the benefits of Kubernetes, taking care of version updates and abstracting some of the more complicated under layers of the open source project.

RAD Security and EKS together allow you to not only manage Kubernetes updates, versioning, and management, but also take advantage of the most advanced behavioral detection and response available in cloud security to detect stealthy attacks in your clusters. For Kubernetes specifically, RAD Security and EKS together allow you to prioritize Kubernetes vulnerabilities, create secure guardrails, right-size your RBAC permissions and detect compromises in real-time, all without the blind spots of static, legacy CSPM and container security tools.

RAD Security is a behavioral cloud detection and response solution. Unlike legacy approaches such as one-size-fits-all CWPP and container detection solutions reliant on signatures, RAD takes a custom, behavioral approach that can counter evolving threats while sharpening inputs into shift-left and posture management. Transparent, behavioral baselines allow security teams to observe known good behavior, and anything that behaves differently is flagged as suspicious, creating an ultimate source of truth for novel cloud attacks in runtime or as far left as the software supply chain. Integrated with real-time identity and infrastructure context, RAD enables swift response actions. Security teams can enforce least privilege access based on observed behavior, quarantine malicious workloads, and maintain real-time posture awareness.

“With this integration, our customers can now install RAD Security and scale behavioral detection and response, and real-time visibility into their EKS risk with the click of a button,” said CEO and Co-Founder Brooke Motta. “As a vendor, we feel a large responsibility to make it as easy as possible for security teams to onboard new, innovative technology so they have a better chance against new, emerging threats and zero days.”

A Director of Security Engineering and RAD Security customer at a large insurance provider headquartered in the USA says, “Our clusters are not allowed to be deployed without RAD Security installed; having this simple integration via EKS allows us to effortlessly scale visibility into our Kubernetes risk as we continue to grow our EKS footprint."

Key benefits of the RAD Security EKS Add-on include:

- Easy and seamless installation

- Real-time visibility of the risk across Kubernetes clusters

- Quick and simple risk prioritization through threat vectors

- Compliance checks for Kubernetes environments

- Cloud Detection & Response in runtime through behavioral fingerprints

About RAD Security

RAD Security is a cloud native security company that empowers engineering and security teams to push boundaries, build technology and drive innovation so they can focus on growth versus security problems. In sharp contrast to signature-based, one-size-fits-all legacy CWPP and container detection and response solutions, RAD takes a behavioral approach that can counter evolving threats while sharpening inputs into shift-left and posture management.

About AWS Marketplace for Containers

AWS Marketplace for Containers enables AWS customers to use the Amazon Elastic Container Services (ECS) console and AWS Marketplace for Containers to discover, produce, and deploy container solutions – including RAD Security’s real-time KSPM and runtime features.