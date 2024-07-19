STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Suspect in custody following shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Vermont (Friday, July 19, 2024) — Police have arrested a suspect following a shooting in Richmond that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries Friday, July 19, 2024.

Dylan Davis, 23, or Richmond was arrested at about 2:15 p.m. following a standoff that had lasted several hours at the home on Meadow Lane where the shooting occurred. He is facing charges of aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault and reckless endangerment. The victim is a 60-year-old woman who is a relative of Davis. She was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment. The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.

The incident began at about 11:30 a.m. Friday when the Hinesburg Police Department, which provides coverage for Richmond, received a report regarding a domestic dispute. An officer arrived, checked in with the woman and Davis, and learned that there were no reports at that time of any violent conduct. As the officer was leaving the scene, the woman ran from the home and told the officer that Davis had just shot her in one of her arms.

Police established a perimeter, and additional resources responded to the scene, including members of the Vermont State Police’s Williston Barracks and Crisis Negotiation Unit; the Williston Police Department; a mental health crisis worker; and rescue crews. Eventually Davis came out of the house and surrendered without further incident.

The Hinesburg Police Department is the primary investigating agency on this case, and further questions should be directed to them.

- 30 -