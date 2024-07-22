Centum Financial Group Welcomes Quebec's Orbis Mortgage Group to the CENTUM Network
Orbis becomes CENTUM's exclusive affiliate member in Quebec, Canada
Orbis's deep knowledge of the Quebec market, coupled with their commitment to delivering outstanding service, aligns perfectly with CENTUM's values.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centum Financial Group, recently named the National Broker Network of the Year 2024, is delighted to announce that Orbis Mortgage Group has joined the CENTUM network as its exclusive affiliate in Quebec. This new strategic alliance marks a significant milestone, aligning our prestigious brands that share a commitment to excellence and innovation in the mortgage industry.
Orbis Mortgage Group brings extensive expertise and a strong, respected presence in the Quebec mortgage market, making them an excellent addition to the CENTUM family.
"We are thrilled to welcome Orbis Mortgage Group to CENTUM," said Chris Turcotte, President of Centum Financial Group. "Orbis's deep knowledge of the Quebec market, coupled with their commitment to delivering outstanding service, aligns perfectly with CENTUM's values. Together, we look forward to providing comprehensive mortgage solutions and exceptional support to clients and agents."
As part of the CENTUM network, Orbis Mortgage Group will have access to CENTUM's industry-leading tools such as DirectPay, resources, and lender relationships. This collaboration will enable Orbis Mortgage Group to further enhance its offerings and provide tailored mortgage solutions to clients.
"We are excited to join forces with CENTUM Canada,” said Teddy Kyres, President of Orbis Mortgage Group. "This strategic alliance opens up new opportunities for us to better serve our clients and grow our business. Remaining independently owned and operated allows us to maintain our local expertise while leveraging CENTUM's national network and resources."
About Orbis:
Orbis Mortgage Group is a proud Canadian company that has processed billions of dollars in mortgages annually. With over 100 readily available mortgage experts and passionate team members, Orbis brings decades of collective experience among its management team. Over the past 10+ years, Orbis has serviced over 10,000 satisfied clients, guiding them through their home financing journey with trust and expertise. Orbis Mortgage Brokers is currently embarking on a major expansion beyond Quebec, extending its operations into the United States. This strategic growth marks a significant milestone for Orbis, positioning it as the only independent mortgage brokerage with a presence across North America. By establishing operations in new markets, Orbis is able to offer its exceptional services and expertise to a broader client base, further solidifying its reputation as a leading mortgage brokerage firm. This North American expansion not only enhances Orbis' market reach but also demonstrates its commitment to growth and innovation in the competitive mortgage industry.
About Centum:
Centum Financial Group, a Charlwood Pacific Group company, is one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing mortgage brokerage networks. Named the National Broker Network of the Year 2024, CENTUM offers personalized mortgage solutions and access to a wide range of lenders, ensuring clients find the best mortgage products tailored to their needs.
