July 19, 2024

DR-4783-WV MA-035

DR-4787-WV MA-004

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers closed Friday, July 19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Disaster Recovery Centers in West Virginia will be closed Friday, July 19, 2024, because of an outage affecting computers nationwide.

This affects the following Disaster Recover Centers:

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center Tyler Mountain VFD

5380 Big Tyler Road

Charleston, WV 25313

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center Recreation Center 2601 Fairlawn Ave Dunbar, WV 25064

Wayne County Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Wayne County Office of Emergency Management 1 Hendricks St. Wayne, WV 26651

Ohio County Disaster Recovery Center U.S. Army Reserve Center

25 Armory Dr.

Wheeling, WV 26003

Hancock County Disaster Recovery Center New Cumberland City Hall 104 North Court St New Cumberland, WV 26407

Survivors can continue to call FEMA for assistance at 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).