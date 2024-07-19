Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,078 in the last 365 days.

West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers closed Friday, July 19

July 19, 2024
DR-4783-WV MA-035
DR-4787-WV MA-004

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597
FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers closed Friday, July 19 

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Disaster Recovery Centers in West Virginia will be closed Friday, July 19, 2024, because of an outage affecting computers nationwide.  

This affects the following Disaster Recover Centers:

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center
Tyler Mountain VFD
5380 Big Tyler Road
Charleston, WV 25313

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center

Recreation Center

2601 Fairlawn Ave

Dunbar, WV 25064

Wayne County Mobile Disaster Recovery Center

Wayne County Office of Emergency Management

1 Hendricks St.

Wayne, WV 26651

Ohio County Disaster Recovery Center
U.S. Army Reserve Center
25 Armory Dr.
Wheeling, WV 26003

Hancock County Disaster Recovery Center

New Cumberland City Hall 

104 North Court St

New Cumberland, WV 26407

Survivors can continue to call FEMA for assistance at 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. 

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).

You just read:

West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers closed Friday, July 19

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more