Province strengthens gynecological cancer care

CANADA, July 19 - Tania Sallinen, person with cancer who completed ovarian-cancer treatment –

“From our first meeting with Dr. Chan, she made us feel comfortable and confident we were in good hands. After chemotherapy and abdominal surgery, Dr. Chan gave us the news – I’m in remission. We are forever grateful to her, BC Cancer and the surgical team at Vancouver General Hospital for the amazing care. I want other women facing this challenge to know they are not alone.”

Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity –

“A diagnosis of gynecological cancer is faced by too many people each year. With these new and expanded programs and dedicated staff, those with gynecological cancer will experience specialized, life-saving care close to their home and loved ones.”

Dr. Penny Ballem, board chair, Vancouver Coastal Health –

“Vancouver Coastal Health is very pleased to support the expansion of gynecologic cancer-surgery and other related cancer-treatment services for women across the province. The addition of staff and more operating-room time will help directly benefit oncology patients at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) and other locations throughout the region. We are incredibly grateful to the Ministry of Health, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and our health-care partners for their ongoing investment in cancer care.”

Angela Chapman, president and CEO, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation –

“As founding partners in the creation of the Ovarian Cancer Research Program in 2000, we are grateful to our donors whose contributions of more than $20 million have allowed made-in-British Columbia discoveries to influence global standards of care. VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation are deeply encouraged to see resources and support continue to grow for people in British Columbia who are facing a gynecological cancer diagnosis.”

Dr. David Byres, president and CEO, Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) –

“The expanding gynecological oncology programs are tangible results made possible through the 10-year Cancer Action Plan, which is laying the foundation for improved access to care and more health-care professionals to deliver that care. Together with the Ministry, BC Cancer, PHSA and our regional health-authority partners, we are committed to improving the care experience for patients with gynecological cancers by ensuring services are available where and when they need them.”

Sarah Roth, president and CEO, BC Cancer Foundation –

“The BC Cancer Foundation and our generous donors look forward to supporting these vital teams as they expand BC Cancer’s provincial network of world-class researchers and clinicians, developing more effective treatments and increasing access to state-of-the-art care for women throughout B.C.”

Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health –

"The introduction of a new gynecological oncology program in Kelowna reflects Interior Health’s commitment to improving community health by providing residents throughout the region with enhanced access to specialized cancer care. This new service will support individuals and families through their cancer journey, reducing the burden of travel for diagnosis and care during an already difficult time.”

Laurie Leith, vice-president Regional Hospitals and Health Services, Fraser Health –

“A cancer diagnosis is a frightening and life-changing event, making access to timely, specialized care essential to ensuring patients receive the support and treatment they need to recover. With the Fraser Health region growing, this investment in gynecological oncology care will improve access to care closer to home and will strengthen our health system to meet both current and future demands.”

Kathy MacNeil, president and CEO, Island Health –

“We know that accessing care as quickly as possible is critical in improving outcomes for people following a cancer diagnosis. The addition of a third gynecological oncologist, more clinical and administrative support staff and increased operating-room hours will mean more people in the Island Health region can get the life-saving cancer care they need more quickly.”