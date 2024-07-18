The fire is not yet out, but the situation is stable

SLOVENIA, July 18 - The situation in the Karst was visited by Minister of the Interior Boštjan Poklukar, Director General of the Police Senad Jušić, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence Damir Črnčec, Brigadier Boštjan Močnik – Slovenian Armed Forces force commander, Director-General of the Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief Leon Behin, and Civil Protection Commander Srečko Šestan.

Minister Boštjan Poklukar and State Secretary Damir Črnčec highlighted, among other things, the good cooperation between all three pillars of national security. Minister Poklukar emphasised the efficient operation of all services in the protection and rescue system, as the rapid reorganisation of the system had enabled efficient fire-fighting, mountain rescue and helicopter emergency medical assistance.

Leon Behin, Director-General of the Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief, Srečko Šestan, Civil Protection Commander, and representatives of the firefighters stressed the importance of the purchase of Air Tractor firefighting aircraft, which contributed significantly to limiting the extent of the fire.