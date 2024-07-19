Contact Award for I-81 Viaduct Project in Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the award of the fourth construction contract for the transformative Interstate 81 Viaduct Project. The award of the $313.5 million contract to CNY Alliance will begin construction on the Community Grid along streets on Syracuse’s eastside, in the former 15th Ward neighborhood. The Community Grid will replace the elevated highway in Downtown Syracuse and will relieve existing traffic congestion challenges in the city, while improving access to and from the interstate highway network and key destinations, including the downtown business districts, area hospitals, and higher education institutions.

“It is not lost on me that the next focal point in the construction of the Community Grid was once a thriving community of Black and Jewish families, torn apart when I-81 was built through the heart of their neighborhood,” Governor Hochul said. “Although it has taken over 60 years to get to this point, we are righting the wrongs of the past, reconnecting neighborhoods and providing new opportunities for inclusion and equity in Central New York.”

Comprised of eight separate contracts, the I-81 Viaduct Project’s contract four focuses on providing a direct connection to University Hill, the busiest employment, medical, and higher education corridor in Syracuse. More than 20,000 employees, patients, and students head to the hill for work, appointments, or classes at one of the city’s hospitals, colleges, or universities.

As part of contract four, a new interchange will be constructed along I-690 westbound at Crouse Avenue, creating an additional access point for Central New York commuters destined for Upstate University Hospital, Crouse Hospital, VA Syracuse Healthcare System, SUNY Upstate Medical University, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Syracuse University, or the JMA Wireless Dome. To accommodate the increase in traffic, Crouse Avenue will be expanded from two to three lanes, with two lanes headed northbound and one lane headed southbound.

Additionally, Irving Avenue will be reconstructed to accommodate traffic headed to University Hill. Currently, Irving Avenue ends at East Fayette Street, but as part of contract four, the street will be extended to Erie Boulevard East. The street will also be expanded from two to three lanes - two lanes headed southbound, and one lane headed northbound. A new interchange along I-690 eastbound to the extended Irving Avenue at Erie Boulevard East will be constructed in future contract six, providing a second access point for suburban commuters headed up the hill.

The new interchanges at Crouse and Irving Avenues will relieve traffic congestion currently causing backups along I-81 northbound and southbound at the Harrison/Adams interchanges. Additionally, the new access points will eliminate the bottleneck along Almond Street (future Business Loop 81) caused by an influx of commuters headed to University Hill.

Work within contract four also includes the start of major upgrades to Syracuse’s and Onondaga County’s drainage system, separating storm water and sanitary sewer flow. Approximately 2200 linear feet, nearly half a mile, of drainage trunk line will be installed on Erie Boulevard East, between Almond Street and University Avenue, separating the city’s rainwater runoff and sewage flow. The stormwater will run to Onondaga Creek and the sewage will head to Onondaga County’s wastewater treatment facility for chemical treatment.

Currently, the city and county storm water runoff and sewage systems are combined, flowing to Onondaga County’s wastewater treatment facility where it is chemically treated and turned into clean water. By separating rainwater from sanitary sewage, it reduces the amount of sewer flow into the system, prevents overloading, and cuts back on the amount of chemicals needed for treatment.

A total of 20 to 30 million gallons of combined sewer overflow will be removed from the city’s drainage system as a result of the project, supporting Onondaga County Department of Water Environmental Protection’s continued effort to separate the sewer system, ultimately assisting with the facility’s consent order with the Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up Onondaga Lake and Onondaga Creek.

Additional contract four components include:

The realignment of I-690 as a result of the new interchange at Crouse Avenue and the future interchange at Irving Avenue.

Replacement of two bridges along I-690 over Lodi Street and Crouse Avenue to align with the Interstate.

Reconstruction and resurfacing of seven additional city streets to accommodate changes from contract 4, including portions of Erie Boulevard; Burnet and Walnut Avenues; East Fayette, Canal, Lodi, and East Water Streets.

Enhanced safety, mobility, and access of the corridor for all ages and abilities by constructing ADA accessible pedestrian and cyclist amenities, including designated bike lanes, shared use paths, new sidewalks and crosswalks with pedestrian poles.

Improved safety and traffic flow at intersections, with new traffic video detection signals on mast arm poles to prevent vehicles from running red lights.

Access to on-street parking along the newly extended Irving Avenue.

The installation of noise barriers along I-690 in eight locations adjacent to the Crouse Avenue, Teall Avenue and Midler Avenue intersections.

One year ago this month, Governor Hochul, along with federal, state, and local leaders broke ground on the I-81 Viaduct Project. Major construction on contracts one and two is underway and is essential to maintaining a high-speed interstate connection with national and international north-south trade routes from Tennessee to the Canadian border. Together, the first two contracts focus on reconstruction of the existing I-81/I-481 northern and southern interchanges into BL 81 and I-81.

In May of this year, contract three was awarded, with construction ramping up on city streets on the northside and Inner Harbor. Work includes three replacement bridges connecting the northside to the Inner Harbor, a new and improved southbound interchange at North Clinton Street along future Business Loop 81, and a reconstructed North Clinton Street that will include pedestrian and cyclist amenities.

The I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that promote equity, connectivity, and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the state. The $33 billion NYSDOT Capital Plan adopted in 2022 helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the state. The project will be funded with a mix of federal and state resources.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “With construction set to begin in the historic 15th Ward severed by construction of the I-81 viaduct, we move one step closer to tearing down the structure that has inflicted pain and suffering for generations and begin to restore hope to residents of Central New York. This project, which was driven by the community, is a reminder of the great things that a reimagined transportation infrastructure can do – improve the quality of life, improve public safety and facilitate local economic development.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, we are hitting the gas on Syracuse’s I-81 transformation with the 4th contract now awarded, bringing us one step closer to realizing the city’s vision for a community grid to better connect Syracuse to a brighter future. This contract will help improve the city’s water infrastructure, relieve traffic congestion in downtown Syracuse and connect Syracuse’s Historic 15th Ward to University Hill, making it easier for tens of thousands of people to commute to work, school, doctors appointments and much more,” said Senator Schumer. “This project is exactly what I had in mind when I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, and I am proud this significant $313 million contract will be invested in Syracuse to reconnect the community and create good-paying construction jobs. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership in putting this federal funding to good use building the better, brighter future that Syracuse deserves.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This is another critical step for the transformative I-81 Viaduct Project, which is the largest in NYSDOT’s history. I'm incredibly excited to see construction begin on the community grid with this contract award, which will ease traffic congestion for Syracuse’s eastside. The I-81 Viaduct Project will bring long-desired improvements to infrastructure and roadway safety in the northside and Inner Harbor areas of Syracuse, and I am proud to have fought to secure the resources needed to help revitalize and reconnect Syracuse."

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “The reimagining of I-81 will enhance accessibility, alleviate congestion and air pollution in the 15th Ward while fostering smart growth in and around Syracuse. I applaud Governor Hochul and her team on achieving another I-81 with milestone with the awarding of the fourth construction contract – another big step forward to a better-connected and healthier future for Central New York.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “It’s great to see shovels in the ground and the I-81 project underway. As the latest contract is awarded, we need to continue reinvesting in the community and ensuring that those negatively affected by the viaduct benefit from the project’s high-quality jobs and improvements in design. It’s crucial that we play an active role in this transformation to move Syracuse toward a brighter future. Governor Hochul’s leadership has been instrumental, and thanks to my colleagues for their invaluable support.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “Governor Hochul’s announcement of the fourth construction contract for the transformative I-81 Viaduct Project marks a significant milestone for the City of Syracuse. This $313.5 million investment will not only alleviate traffic congestion but also reconnect our communities by replacing the elevated highway with the Community Grid. By improving access to key destinations like the downtown business districts, area hospitals, and higher education institutions, this project will greatly enhance the quality of life for residents and support the economic vitality of our city. I commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to revitalizing Syracuse and addressing the infrastructure needs of our community.”

Syracuse Mayor Benjamin Walsh said, “I’m thrilled the I-81 Viaduct Project is underway and work is beginning on the Community Grid. The Grid will enhance mobility and access for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers, and most of all, will reconnect our neighborhoods and residents,” said Mayor Walsh. “The Project will improve quality of life and grow economic opportunity in all Syracuse neighborhoods, especially for people living in the shadow of the viaduct who were harmed by I-81 for more than half a century. I thank Governor Hochul, Commissioner Dominguez and the NYSDOT team for their continued support of this transformative project.”

