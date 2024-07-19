CANADA, July 19 - Released on July 19, 2024

A public inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine will be held August 19 to 23, 2024, at the Royal Hotel, 4025 Albert Street, in Regina.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Lafontaine, 31, had been staying at the YWCA for approximately one week. At approximately 02:45 hours on July 22, 2023, 911 was called regarding an injured person who had fallen out of a fifth-floor window at the YWCA. The Regina Police Service and Emergency Medical Services arrived and transferred Lafontaine to the Regina General Hospital, where she died from her injuries a short time later.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Aaron Fox, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

