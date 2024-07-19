Texas Continues To Outperform Nation In Annual Job Creation

TEXAS, July 19 - July 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Setting New Highs For Labor Force, Number Of Texans Working

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas continuing to outperform the nation and lead all states for jobs added over the last 12 months following the release of June employment data. Texas also set new highs for the number of Texans working and the size of the Texas labor force.

“More Texans are working than ever before as Texas again leads all states in annual job creation,” said Governor Abbott. “People and businesses vote with their feet. With the Best Business Climate in America, Texas is a magnet for attracting and retaining innovative entrepreneurs and industry leaders seeking the freedom to grow their businesses and the opportunity for their employees to succeed. With a skilled and growing workforce and continuing strategic investments in education, workforce development, and critical infrastructure expansion, we are building the greatest economy in the nation and a bigger, better Texas for decades to come.”

June employment data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,311,500.

Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,694,500.

Texas added 267,400 non-farm jobs from June 2023 to June 2024, more than any other state, and again outpacing the nation in annual growth rate.

Through June 2024, Texas has added nearly 2.4 million jobs under Governor Abbott’s leadership.

Governor Abbott also recently celebrated Texas again being recognized with a Gold Shovel Award by Area Development magazine for leading among the most populous states in attracting high-value economic development projects that will create a significant number of new jobs.