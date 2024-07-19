Texas Apprehends Over 516,000 Illegal Immigrants

TEXAS, July 19 - July 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 516,300 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 45,300 criminal arrests, with more than 39,400 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 505 million lethal doses of fentanyl, enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States and Mexico combined during this border mission.

Texas has also transported:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 45,900 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 36,900 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 19,200 migrants to Denver since May 2023

Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 2023

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

Governor Abbott: DPS Adds Two New Fugitives To Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List

On X, Governor Abbott shared on Tuesday that the Texas Department of Public Safety added two new fugitives to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant List.

The Governor noted that this new initiative allows law enforcement and the public to work together to put these dangerous criminals behind bars.

Governor Abbott: Texas National Guard Patrols Rio Grande River To Deter Illegal Crossings

Governor Abbott earlier this week shared photos on X of Texas National Guard soldiers patrolling the Rio Grande River to deter and repel illegal crossings.

The Governor highlighted that Texas will continue using all available resources to keep our southern border secure.

WATCH: DPS Arrests Human Smuggler In Kinney County

While a DPS trooper was stopping a Toyota 4Runner on US-277 in Kinney County this week, three illegal immigrants bailed out and ran toward the brush. The driver of the vehicle, Vicente Cortez, was smuggling four illegal immigrants.

One of the illegal immigrants being smuggled, from Honduras, remained in the vehicle and was referred to Border Patrol. Cortez was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons.

WATCH: DPS Arrests Cuban National For Human Smuggling

A DPS trooper stopped a Chevy Malibu on US-277 in Kinney County this week. The driver, from Florida, and passenger, a Cuban national with a pending US court hearing for American citizenship, were smuggling two illegal immigrants from Mexico.

The driver stated they were transporting the illegal immigrants from Eagle Pass to a specific location in Houston. The driver and passenger were charged with smuggling of persons, and the two illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

DPS Criminal Investigations Division Discovers 15 Illegal Immigrants In Stash House

During a welfare check in Webb County, members of the DPS Criminal Investigations Division discovered a stash house containing 15 illegal immigrants.

The group included 14 males and one female from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. All 15 illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

DPS Troopers Arrest Illegal Immigrant Guide Who Damaged Razor Wire In Eagle Pass

DPS troopers arrested Antonio Villasenor Juarez, 44, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, after he guided eight illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass. Juarez used wire cutters to cut through c-wire barrier installed by Texas along the Rio Grande River at Shelby Park. Juarez was arrested and jailed for felony criminal mischief.

Texas National Guard Apprehends Illegal Immigrant Group With Law Enforcement Partners

Texas National Guard soldiers on Operation Lone Star assisted law enforcement officers in apprehending a group of illegal immigrants attempting to cross into the U.S. between a port of entry.

Task Force West Delta Company Cpl. Jose Garcia and Spc. Jalen Roots received an alert that three illegal immigrants were approaching Highway 90 near Sanderson, Texas. Texas National Guard soldiers then tracked their footprints in thick vegetation and used law enforcement’s coordinates to locate and detain the suspects until law enforcement arrived to apprehend them.

