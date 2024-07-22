Carbon Capture LLC Achieves Milestone in Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology
Potential Breakthrough in Carbon Capture
Our collaboration with Haydale Graphene Industries has yielded promising results, exceeding our expectations. The potential of functionalized graphene in adsorbing CO2 could be game-changing.”TAMPA, FL, US, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Capture LLC, a pioneering US-based company in Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC) technology, announces significant progress in its revolutionary carbon capture solution, developed in collaboration with Haydale Graphene Industries plc.
Following a successful feasibility study, Carbon Capture has completed a prototype device leveraging Haydale's proprietary plasma functionalized graphene. The study demonstrated the efficacy of capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere using this innovative technology.
Key Highlights:
- Demonstration Scale (TRL7) device successfully developed and tested
- Utilizes Haydale's plasma functionalized graphene for enhanced CO2 adsorption
- Poised to scale up to a large demonstration unit
- Targeting cost-effective carbon capture at under $100 per metric ton
- Focus on sustainable, scalable solutions for urban environments
This breakthrough aligns with Carbon Capture's mission to create innovative tools for combating excessive greenhouse gases globally. The company is now preparing to scale up to a large demonstration unit, marking a crucial step towards commercialization.
Haydale's CEO, Keith Broadbent, commented: "We are thrilled to be involved in this groundbreaking initiative. Our plasma functionalisation process could unlock a graphene based breakthrough in carbon capture, and underscores our commitment to leveraging our nanomaterial expertise for impactful environmental solutions."
Carbon Capture's Founders, Sam (Samir) Adams and Fernando Sanchez, added: "Our collaboration with Haydale Graphene Industries has yielded promising results, exceeding our expectations. We're now ready to scale up to a large demonstration unit of our revolutionary Direct Air Carbon Capture solution. This aligns perfectly with our mission to create sustainable, scalable carbon capture technologies. The potential of functionalized graphene in adsorbing CO2 could be game-changing for urban carbon capture. We're confident our work with Haydale will revolutionize the industry, offering a cost-effective tool to combat excessive greenhouse gases globally."
Carbon Capture LLC, founded in 2019, is at the forefront of developing cost-effective DACC technologies, with a particular focus capturing CO2 sustainably at under $100 per metric ton. The company's innovative, patent pending approach combines cutting-edge materials science with practical engineering solutions to address the urgent global need for carbon capture.
For more information, visit www.ccandc.ai
About Carbon Capture LLC
Carbon Capture is a US-based company dedicated to developing revolutionary, cost-effective Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC) technologies. With a focus on sustainable and scalable solutions, particularly for urban environments, Carbon Capture leverages expertise in engineering, technology, and profitable operations. The company's mission is to create innovative tools for the global effort to combat excessive greenhouse gases.
First Reveal of our TRL7 Demonstration Scale CO2 Capture Unit