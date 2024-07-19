Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Brett Hinely to the School Board of Okaloosa County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Brett Hinely to the School Board of Okaloosa County. This appointment is effective August 2, 2024.

Brett Hinely
Hinely, of Niceville, is the President of Cove Marine, Inc. and Bluewater High & Dry. He is also the Director of Marina Cove Realty, LLC and Freedom Distributions, LLC. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he is the former president of the Marine Industries Association of Northwest Florida and is a member of the Eglin Air Force Armament Museum Foundation Board of Directors. Hinely earned his bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Auburn University.

