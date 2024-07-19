Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints William “Scott” Ramsey to the School Board of Osceola County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of William “Scott” Ramsey to the School Board of Osceola County.

William “Scott” Ramsey

Ramsey, of Kenansville, is the Owner and Operator of Ramsey Cattle, Ramsey Feed Company, LLC, and P-R Sod, LLC. Active in his community, he is the Chair of the Rodeo Committee for the Silver Spurs Rodeo and is a member of the Osceola County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. Ramsey earned his associate degree from Valencia College.

###