Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Howard Baum to the Board of Chiropractic Medicine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Howard Baum to the Board of Chiropractic Medicine.

Howard Baum
Baum, of Brandon, is a self-employed Licensed Mental Health Counselor. He is a veteran of the United States Army, retiring with the rank of Colonel. Active in his community, he serves as a counseling clinician for the Tampa Bay Regional Critical Incident Team, is a counseling team member for Hope Justice Ministry, and a member of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers. Baum earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas Tech University, his master’s degree in systems management from the University of Southern California, and his master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Argosy University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

