Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Six to the Florida Greenways and Trails Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Paul “P.J.” Marinelli, Karl Rasmussen, and Morgan Wilbanks and the reappointment of Michael Stephens, Scott Stryker, and Stephanie Wardein to the Florida Greenways and Trails Council.

Paul “P.J.” Marinelli

Marinelli, of Naples, is the President of RiverGlades Family Offices, LLC. Active in his community, he serves as Chairman of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation Board of Directors. Marinelli earned his bachelor’s degree from Duke University.

Karl Rasmussen

Rasmussen, of Tallahassee, is a Senior Policy Advisor at Metz, Husband, & Daughton, P.A. Previously, he served as a Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Cabinet Affairs for Governor Rick Scott. Rasmussen also served as the Assistant Director of State Lands and as the Cabinet Affairs Director for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Morgan Wilbanks

Wilbanks, of Fleming Island, is the Vice President of Operations for the Stellar Group, Inc. Active in his community, he is a board member of the Clay County Economic Development Corporation and Young Life Clay County. Wilbanks earned his bachelor’s degree in construction engineering from Texas Tech University.

Michael Stephens

Stephens, of Umatilla, is the Senior Vice President for United Southern Bank. Active in his community, he serves as Chairman of the Trails Committee of Lake 100 and is a member of the Ocala Mountain Bike Association. Stephens earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stetson University.

Scott Stryker

Stryker, of Estero, is the Director of Membership and Communications for the National Association for the Self-Employed. Active in his community, he currently serves as a board member of the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinating Committee. Stryker earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy and legal studies from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Stephanie Wardein

Wardein, of Babcock Ranch, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida. She serves as the event Chair of the American Heart Association Board of Directors and is a member of the Ave Maria University School of Nursing Advisory Board. Wardein earned her bachelor’s degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and her master’s degree from Ave Maria University.

